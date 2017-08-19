  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Royal Caribbean Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews

InTense Water Show
Here's the layout of our nice balcony cabin
Silk restaurant
Windjammer
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
113 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 113 Royal Caribbean Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews

Fun cruise with wonderful itinerary

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
SeattleSeattle
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were "snow. birds" returning to Seattle from S. California and chose cruising as an alternative to driving from Palm Springs to Seattle. The costs were comparable to driving and sightseeing for six days. But the plane is less expensive. We had a perfect port call on Catalina Island and rented a golf cart there for touring. We had two port days in San Francisco and toured Alcatraz - a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Did not enjoy the ship

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Grajude
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We have just completed the cruise and groove ( Elvis Tour) and was disappointed with it. We booked this cruise way back when it was first advertised. Our statement of account was issued on 19.8.17 from Helloworld Carindale. That is nearly 15 months before the embarkation date. From meeting lots of people and talking, we found out that those lots of people all got upgraded. Especially the two ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Interior

Far below our expectations

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
TahoeSierra
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Our primary reason for taking this cruise was to see the ship. At 137,000 tons, this is the largest ship we have ever sailed on and it has some features we have never seen before. We have visited the ports many times so they were not a factor. We also feel that the entertainment on Royal Caribbean is usually superior to other cruise lines and hoped to see some good shows. If you ever ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Great experience!

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Cwmatthews
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This was our second cruise with Royal Caribbean. We chose Explorer of the Seas because of the pacific coast itenerary. It was just my husband and myself. Our previous cruise had been on the Oasis of the Seas so the Explorer was much smaller compared to the Oasis. We had priority boarding so check in was a breeze. We had an inside room. It was small but adequate. I was apprehensive about an ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Interior

Expected more

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Poshen
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Last minute cruise from the local port Seattle to Astoria to San Francisco to Victoria Island, got a good discount . This is our third cruise on three different cruise line. We’ve been on Holland and Princess on Alaska and Mexico destinations. PROs: By far the best thing about the cruise was the Great shows, incrideble they have an ice show. Lots of different activities. Rooms are clean ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Restful and quiet

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
fosterwf
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was a close cruise for a Western Washington resident. Not too many cruises (3) but like the experience. The ship while a little old is in great shape and constantly being cleaned, etc. Wanted to try out interior cabin with a virtual balcony. The virtual balcony really expanded the utility of the interior room. Even though camera was on the opposite side of the ship, it was easy to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Third time's the charm!

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Priscilla0818
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had been on Explorer twice before, both cruises out of Cape Liberty. This was to be our first Pacific cruise. Never having been to Seattle we arrived 3 days early. We toured the city and took in a Mariners game. We made the Hampton Inn on 5th avenue our base of operations. The room was clean and comfortable and breakfast was included each morning. (I love those waffles!) On ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Cabin 9221 - squeaky cabin

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
CC55555
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Overall the pacific coastal cruise was lovely and at a good price. First things that could be improved. Avoid cabin 9221 as the ceiling was squeaky. Maintence twice tried to fix, but couldn't locate source of problem. We stuffed towels between the ceiling and the in room desk/vanity. Didn't fix the issue but helped a bit. When in rough seas you will hear loud intermittent squaks from the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Interior

Family Unfriendly and Dining Service Below Expectations

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
gailofiowa
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My daughter, 2 grandsons (20 months and 5 years), and I took a 4 night Royal Caribbean cruise from Sept 17-21 with stops in Nanaimo and Victoria. We stayed in 2 inside cabins, which were next door to each other. I have seen hundreds of commercials where RCI promotes its cruise line as family friendly but RCI did not meet our expectations for the following reasons: a) We did not expect ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Pacific Northwest cruising well done.......

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Qstrom
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The wife and I booked this cruise about a year out, long before our son moved up to Tacoma with his girlfriend for a great career last March. Once we told them about our cruise plans her parents and the kids joined us. Embarkation was very easy arriving around 10:30am we were on board by eleven. We toured the ship a bit then down to check on our "first night done right" booking. We had been ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Interior

Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews for Royal Caribbean Ships
