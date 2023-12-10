Overall the cruise was fun. The crew was great and did a good job. Cabin attendant did a great job. Our balcony cabin on deck 11 was awesome. Good view. Shows were awesome! Especially the skating and aqua shows. Drinks seemed watered down. The only thing that was disappointing was the food. Windjammer was the worst we have experienced in 6 cruises. Stopped going there after day 2. Johnny Rockets ...
The best cruise we’ve ever been on was a 2011 family Christmas cruise on Freedom of the Seas. Every other one we’ve gone on since then, whether on Carnival or Royal, hasn’t lived up to that high standard, and things are moving consistently in the wrong direction. This sailing on Oasis did nothing to turn that trend around.
Carnival has the reputation for nickel-and-diming their way through ...
This year we decided to take a Christmas cruise with our family and Oasis of the Seas seemed a good choice, but what a let down! As a diamond member I've cruised more than 15 times with RCL and never expected this regression, it seemed a Carnival Cruise but more expensive. At dinner you could barely move between tables since the ship had more than 6700 passengers and tables were added to fit all ...
We are a family of 4 with 2 teen girls. We've done Disney, Princess, Royal and in 2022 Carnival. We went with Royal for the variety of entertainment and activities.
First I'd like to say that if you are one of those people looking for something to complain about you will always find it. The ship does has some wear and tear but it is a beautiful ship that was wonderfully decorated for ...
Based on this fun cruise experience that was our "short test drive" of RCCL, we will keep with our plan to sail with RCCL again summer of 2024 for a long cruise with no hesitation.
I was getting worried reading reviews going into this cruise (our first with RCCL, but we have done 10+ with other cruise lines), but I've come to the conclusion that some reviewers either fail to do research and ...
We selected this cruise to take my MIL for an outing and as she has mobility issues, we needed a nearby port (LA is ~5 hours) that we could drive to. We compared pricing, cabin locations, and timing across Princess, Carnival and RC and the Navigator won out. Also, it has been about ten years since we have cruised on RC and we have a 15-day transatlantic coming up in April so this was a good ...
Enchantment of the Seas is the oldest ship in the RC fleet and needs to be sent to the scrap yard! The ship is very dated with lots of rust and broken parts (public bathrooms, cabins that creak like a coffin, poor layout of decks, etc.). We've been on several RC ships and this one is not on par with Royal Caribbean's other ships (e.g. Serenity of the Seas). We do NOT recommend anyone cruise on ...
I chose this cruise to celebrate my wife’s 40th birthday! I wanted to try something new in cruising! My wife Takiyah and I had a fantastic time! The crew was extremely accommodating and excited to help me celebrate my wife’s birthday all week long! We felt like celebrities! I want to give a special shout out to the following staff members: Nada who was absolutely amazing at getting us drinks ...
I selected this cruise because it was out of Galveston and the dates lined up with what I wanted. I put blind trust into the hope I would enjoy the experience. I find that all reviews have to be sorted through to understand what to trust or not trust. Any vendor, ship, resort, product or whatever I am interested in has reviews written by very negative people or people planted to write reviews to ...
We were in stateroom, let me tell you how AMAZING it was. The first day they helped us out with everything that we needed, all the crew members were so incredibly amazing. The food was so delicious. When you do the my time dinning, ask to get Miguel. He was amazing! He helped us out with ordering our food and he also gave us his recommended some food. I tryed the food that he, said and it was sooo ...