"Celebrating our 50th anniversary we cruised Jewel with a mix of people in their 70s, 40s and grandsons 10 and 15 years old.
We liked the itinary and also the size of the ship. We donot like those big mega ships.
10+ Cruises
Age 70s
We couldn't wait to get back on a cruise ship and booked the Greek Islands back to back.
Every staff member was beaming when we got on board and so were we! The service was unbelievable, the food excellent and the Greek Islands are a wonderful destination.
The health protocol was strict but it didn't bother us to wear masks when we were wandering around the inside. We took them off when we ...
After 16 cruises with Royal Caribbean in three and a half years (Diamond Members), I can say without a doubt that this is probably our last RCL cruise. Unfortunately, I can also honestly say they probably don't care and won't notice. Our first cruise on the Jewel was marginal at best for the ship but great for the ports so when we saw this cruise to the Holy Land, we booked it. While on the ...
We selected this cruise for the itinerary, The Holy Land. The first sailing day we had stormy weather. Lots of queasy passengers, very hard to walk around and several activities cancelled or rescheduled. This is one of the challenges of sailing and -- it happens. The crew did a great job of communicating and making us as comfortable as possible given the circumstances. Because of the weather, ...
As I've travelled on Carnival, Princess, Holland America and others, this is a comparison to these lines. This was a nightmare. Twelve days and nights of misery. The cabin was supposed to be a room for 3 adults but immediately found there were 2 twin beds and a love seat. Customer service said there was a drop-down bunk bed only, for which a disabled 70 year old had to climb into. No way to ...
Pre-cruise: My wife and I had reserved a room at the Hotel San Giorgio in Civitavecchia, Italy. In addition, we had also purchased the hotel's Gold Package. The package included among other things, a shuttle service from Funcimo Airport, Rome and to the hotel. Unfortunately, the hotel shuttle from the airport was obviously overbooked, and we had to wait an extra four hours at the airport, beyond ...
We choose this cruise for the Europe destinations. Rome was great to see when we first got there, a little crowded, but were told it's worse in the summer months. The cruise terminal is a long ride, but we had a private transfer which made it nice. The embarkation seemed like we were in a third world country. Pop up tents and metal guard rails in a parking lot, but it went pretty smooth compared ...
Cruised the Greek Islands for the first time. Loved being on the Jewel as we had sailed the Panama Canal on her in Feb. Pleased to see some of the same crew and felt like family! Food was great, as usual. Wait staff friendly and attentive. Decided to stay on board in Naples as we had been off the ship everyday to that point! Loved seeing the ports but needed down time! Suggest you not try ...
Review: Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas
9 day Greek islands
Sailed: Oct 2019
Here’s my thoughts. Just got off the boat !
Note: I’ve cruised many times on most lines. Both as a couple and as a family. This was a mid aged couples honeymoon trip for us
THE GOOD
- itinerary ! Couldn’t beat the stops for the 9 night Greek islands. Trip was worth it for the ports and the ports ...
I’m a frequent cruiser (widow-60s), most often with RCL in the Caribbean. This was a bucket-list & 1st European cruise to celebrate my retirement. I was joined by one of my kids. We spent 4 days in Rome first, which was useful to adjust to the time difference. Ship: Service was fine, and ship was maintained well.
Food: We really loved the Chef's Table, and our dinners at Giovanni's and ...
We chose this cruise mainly due to the itinerary. The itinerary was great. The food was very good in the buffet and in the dining room. The boat itself is old and needs updating. ie; The frame on the mirror was falling off when my husband tried to open it the first time. The table on the balcony was old, had stains and was unsteady. The housekeeping was BAD! The first day we found a broken ...