Royal Caribbean Hawaii Cruise Reviews

Flight...Dare to Dream
Royal Theater
Cococay
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
126 reviews

1-10 of 126 Royal Caribbean Hawaii Cruise Reviews

Beyond Perfection

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
studb88
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

My mom chose this cruise for me, and I had been on it before, so despite me trying to have little to no expectations I got more excited as it approached, and prepared and packed gleefully hoping it would be as good as before the pandemic. Leading up to the big embarkation day was a bit stressful with COVID tests and going into another country, not to mention packing smartly and everything ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Lessons Learned

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
robbinsca
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

We tried this cruise to see if we could enjoy the longer length and master the art of sea days. We failed. There were two couples in our 60s. We don't attend the dance parties, but enjoy the theatre productions and trivia sessions. Day One- Embarkation- Vancouver and RCCL handled it brilliantly. We had a rental car and dropped the spouses off early before returning the rental at the airport. It ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Disorganized Cruise Director

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
Gary Gilchrist
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The food was very good particularly in the Windjammer. The cabin steward was responsive and attentive. The ship captain was pleasant and visible throughout the cruise. The itinerary was good with a variety of stops, but Hilo is mediocre and not very pleasant to visit. Homeless sleeping on the street during the day and trash barrels overflowing. The cruise director, Mr. Jones, obviously needed ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Beautiful Ship..Just not for me.

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
buttermancruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I am currantly on day seven of a ten night cruise aboard Ovation of the Seas. I embarked in Vancouver and will end up in Hawaii. Here are my obsevations so far: First of all I love Royal Caribbean and have sailed twice before with them, most recently on the Allure of the Seas, see my review here…….https://www.cruisecritic.com/memberreviews/memberreview.cfm?EntryID=652523 I do love the big ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Wonderful Cruise

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
Micclay
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Vancouver the day before and stayed at the Mariott which is within walking distance to the pier, Embarkation was easyas we did everything on-line beforehand, just scaned us in, drop off luggage and we on boarded. We did US customs in Vancouver so there was not an expedited embarkation for repeat gusets. We were familiar with the ship as we had sailed on its sister ship, Anthem of the Seas. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Lovely Very Big Ship but never seemed crowded

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
cancruise2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Overall the Ovation of the Ship is a beautiful large passenger ship. It had 4600 passengers but didn't seem crowded except on deck when it was warm and sunny as all of the people came out of hiding to get a deck chair. I had a solo interior cabin which while small was good at has a normal double bed and the same bathroom as regular rooms. it had the virtual balcony which I liked. The food in ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Studio Interior

A mid size treasure

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
DougMacP
10+ Cruises

Having done a back to back cruise last year on the Harmony of the Seas I can say without reservation the Radiance was a far more enjoyable experience for two experienced cruisers in their mid(ish) 60's that don't relish being around over 1,000 kids. We tried the "mega ship as the destination" thing and the" ship within a ship suite level" thing, and it left us wanting. A lot. Then a destination ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Radiance of the Seas - Vancouver to Hawaii - September 2019

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
lpops
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Disclaimer - We would like to pass on our impressions and thoughts of our cruise experience to anyone planning for or getting ready to participate in a similar Itinerary. Everyone knows that reviews are subjective. One person’s gold is another’s trash. That said please remember this is our personal impressions and yours, of course, will vary. We ignore postings that are made in response to our ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Royal Suite

The right size ship, but lacks the WOW! it used to have

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
JohnH9
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We arrived in Honolulu the evening before our cruise and had a hotel a short distance from the cruise port. From the time we check our bags with a porter, through security and check-in, we were on the ship in less than 30 minutes. We have been on the Radiance of the Seas several times before, but found the ship in need of a makeover. The ship looks "tired". Compared to newer, more modern ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

5 days at sea is boring!!!

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
Specialktou
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Loved the Hawaii portion of the itinerary. After a great time in the islands, we headed out for 5 days of cold, cloudy weather. Not the fault of RC, but just the same, plans for swimming and sunning were dead on arrival. All of that aside, no one on board seemed to know the schedule. I asked what night is formal night, no one knew, not even the customer service desk! This was was our ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Hawaii Cruise Reviews for Royal Caribbean Ships
Ovation of the Seas Hawaii Cruise Reviews
Ovation of the Seas Hawaii Cruise Reviews
Radiance of the Seas Hawaii Cruise Reviews
Rhapsody of the Seas Hawaii Cruise Reviews
Serenade of the Seas Hawaii Cruise Reviews
Vision of the Seas Hawaii Cruise Reviews
