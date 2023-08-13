  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Royal Caribbean France Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: CruisingWalter
Photo Credit: CruisingWalter
Photo Credit: CruisingWalter
Photo Credit: CruisingWalter
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
2,180 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 2,180 Royal Caribbean France Cruise Reviews

Great service makes up for dated ship

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Vision of the Seas

The Shadow
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

It's a good thing Royal is planning a new class of small ships as the Vision class is slowly wearing out. In the meantime, the secret weapon of Royal was displayed on this voyage - Exceptional Service - at every venue, every staffer, from Windjammer to MDM to Centrum, to including Guest Services. All of the staff in the Windjammer have been converted from table cleaners to friendly hosts ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Great ship full of toys for a TA cruise, but some cons....

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Odyssey of the Seas

newinnycus
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Overall we had a great time, first TA and won't be the last. PROS: - Newish ship, modern, beautiful common areas and spaces. 4200 passengers, so felt crowded but never had a problem getting a lounge chair by the pool, table at Windjammer or table at main dinning room. - Crew: probably the best we had in all of our cruises, friendly, attentive and just have to ask once for "special ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Best ever!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Enchantment of the Seas

yankeenurse
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I was a bit uncertain about this ship. It is a smaller older ship. This was also our first time taking a European cruise. Let me tell you how fantastic this cruise was. The ship is well maintained and very comfortable. The service was outstanding. The food in the main dining room as well as the Windjammer buffet was plentiful and delicious. The entertainment was top notch. There is actually a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with children

Lots to do on this ship!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Symphony of the Seas

Bootravel
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

There are plenty of activities for your family. Water sports, zip line, Court games, walking track, kids zone, etc. Do not miss any of the shows because they are all spectacular. Especially Hiro, so many talented people. The ship is like a world of us all. It’s almost like a little city in itself. Our favorite spot was Central Park. Second to that would be the solarium. It was always peaceful and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Pleasantly surprised

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Symphony of the Seas

dmrrn73
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I admit, this class ship was the last one I had planned on for this trip. My husband has always been more interested in the huge mega ships than I ever was. We were going as a celebration of our 20th anniversary and I had wanted a smaller more intimate ship, possibly on Celebrity or Princess or a smaller Royal ship. But in looking around and narrowing down the itinerary I found this one that left ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Wonderful cruise

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Symphony of the Seas

RoyaltyC
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

This is my first cruise since the pandemic. This is also my first European cruise and my 8th cruise. I stayed in Barcelona for 4 days before the cruise and loved the city so much. Embarkation was a breeze, even easier than in Florida. First day was so busy but managed to get my early dinner sorted out. The dining room staff was very kind and helpful. I enjoyed the food in the dining room ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Boardwalk View Balcony

Far too noisy

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Symphony of the Seas

ColpamG
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this ship as we loved Oasis and other RCL cruises. This one however was torturous with the amount of noise around the pool decks from the really loud amplified music to the blaring screeching voice on the microphone. Even in Central Park 5 decks down we could not escape the noise and even the brass band could not be heard over the voice commentary from deck 15. The promenade deck had ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Disappointed

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

YaronD
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cleaning of rooms only once a day. You can choose either in the morning or in the evening. Very poor desserts, both in the buffet and in the restaurant on the 3rd floor. We tried breakfast at the restaurant on the 4th floor. We won't do it anymore. There was a very small selection of food. Price of drinks includes service charge. The quality of the food, not like in the past. At ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Disappointed

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

jurekogurek
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cleaning of rooms only once a day. You can choose either in the morning or in the evening. Very poor desserts, both in the buffet and in the restaurant on the 3rd floor. We tried breakfast at the restaurant on the 4th floor. We won't do it anymore. There was very small selection of food. Price of drinks includes service charge. The quality of the food, not like in the past. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

2 Bedroom Grand Suite - ‘Two Worlds Collide’

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Symphony of the Seas

CruiseNewbie25
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Where do I start? This was our first ever cruise. We decided to push the boat out and book a 2 Bedroom Grand Suite for a week. Worked out at €14,000 including gratuities so not cheap. We enjoyed it, but learned some lessons along the way. Would we go again? Probably. The Mediterranean isn’t the best destination in the world for a ship like Symphony because the ports are miles away from the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

Any Month
France Cruise Reviews for Royal Caribbean Ships
Serenade of the Seas France Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.