Royal Caribbean Europe River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
1,203 reviews

1-10 of 1,203 Royal Caribbean Europe River Cruise Reviews

An extensive review of pre-cruise and ship board activities

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

jeh10641
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

PREFACE Although this is mostly a review of anthem of the seas and excursions taken during the cruise, i have included information on activities pre-cruise. The information about the land-based portion are integral to the trip because you may visit one or more of those locations before or during a cruise you take. I hope the information provided throughout this article will be helpful to you. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Decent start terrible end

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

UKWLDCruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Lots of odd things brought this cruise down starting with the rather strange layout of the ship, the change to main dining times with both being brought forward 30 minutes, the very noisy main dining rooms thanks to the DD layout and of course the redirection of the ship due to hurricane Tammy. Boarding at Southampton was efficient as ever, Vigo was wet, I stayed on in Lisbon, the Canary Island ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Lovely ship but impacted by noise and crowds

Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

Chaz1137
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We decided on this cruise as it was sailing to the Canary Islands from the UK. With it being just an hour flight to London for us and a short enough train journey, it was a good option at this time of year. After seamlessly boarding the ship, we were pleased with the ship overall. Nice public areas and to a high clean standard also. We checked into our cabin and liked the decor and layout. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Never again

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

Cruisereview92
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We recently returned from a 12 night cruise around the Med on Anthem which was painfully long to the point we were looking for flights home at different ports and had there been available we would of 100% got off. The ship is majorly overcrowded not 1 day out of the 12 did we get a bed let alone a seat beside the pool or even close to the area. A number of times we just had to leave our stuff ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with children

Size does matter!

Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

adrianmole
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as we are Diamond Class on Royal Caribbean and so far they have never disappointed. We wanted to try this ship as the only RCI Southampton based and needed to sample before commiting to other sailings. For us this ship is too big and even though it was not a School break there were 500 children on board. We had a balcony but also a young family either side, when they were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Canaries. A great cruise and itinerary

Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

Craigyb
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

After ready lots of reviews in the weeks prior to going I was not expecting much at all. Obviously passengers opinions vary but some of the complaints had me worried. I also went on Anthem last year which was terrible as things were still badly effected by covid. From the moment we got on this time it was different altogether. Staff levels were back to normal, the Windjammer food was amazing and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Expected better from RCCL

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

chieft26
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise primarily because of the itinerary. We are not novice cruises, having done over 60 of them. The ship is older, but appears to be well maintained for the most part. Embarktation was slow, stood in line for over an hour before we boarded. We had a balcony cabin that was spacious and featured good storage. Most employees try very hard to please, but overall management is ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

IS THE JEWEL A TRAINING SHIP? Several of our fellow passengers thought so...

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

Gorilla123
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The food was mediocre at best. The itinerary was why we chose this cruise. I have been around long enough to know that the new, splashy ships have the least interesting itineraries, and the older tired ships have the most interesting itineraries. However, I did not expect the older ship to offer subpar food and experiences. The salad dressings had no flavor at all, and the soups were just ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Disappointed

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

YaronD
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cleaning of rooms only once a day. You can choose either in the morning or in the evening. Very poor desserts, both in the buffet and in the restaurant on the 3rd floor. We tried breakfast at the restaurant on the 4th floor. We won't do it anymore. There was a very small selection of food. Price of drinks includes service charge. The quality of the food, not like in the past. At ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Europe River Cruise Reviews for Royal Caribbean Ships
Serenade of the Seas Europe River Cruise Reviews
