Royal Caribbean Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Our Alaskan Cruise - Serenade of the Seas
Embarkation Photo
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
8127 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 8,127 Royal Caribbean Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Don’t Wait - Get on Board

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Markers333
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Right now is the time to jump on the Allure ! It has been sailing less than 1/2 full. The service has been perfect. All safety protocols followed. The shows and activities in full swing and amazing as ever. We were on this ship 10 yrs ago and it is so clean it literally looks brand new. Guest to staff ratio is in your favor, not waiting for anything like chairs, bars, etc. we have 2300 on ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Anniversary Cruise

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Sharenamichele
2-5 Cruises

My husband and I booked this cruise for our anniversary. We wanted to try one of the mega ships and we are glad we chose Harmony of the Seas. There was so much to do and see on Harmony. This cruise was the last cruise before the Covid shut down so we got very lucky. Due to weather our cruise was moved from an Eastern Caribbean Cruise to a Western Caribbean Cruise. Our hope was to visit new ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Underwhelming! Expected So Much More!

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
vaznayak
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

After having sailed on Princess, Carnival and the past several times on Disney, we decided to try Royal Caribbean. We decided to try out the Symphony because 1/ it has very high ratings among RC's fleet, 2/ we wanted to see what the world's biggest ship had to offer, and 3/ they ship stopped at islands we hadn't been to before - including RC's own CoCo Cay. We booked an outside balcony cabin on ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

1st time cruiser with child under 2

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Ashsouth87
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

I wanted to write a quick little review for any parents travelling with young children. Under 2! I found this hard to find when I was reading reviews prior to cruising. My first piece of advice is to travel with family. We made the mistake of not bringing our parents and we wished every day that we would have. I think our trip would have been waaay more relaxing if we had done this. We ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

Bigger Is Not Better

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Aida360
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My sister turned 40 and I surprised her with a cruise. She had always wanted to sail on one of the biggest ships. The ship was absolutely beautiful, modern and clean. Our room Steward and dining room Waiter and his Assistant were fabulous. Embarkation/disembarkation was extremely quick and very smooth. On the downside, the food was edible with the exception of my raw hamburger. I can honestly say ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Accessible

Just what we needed!

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
shellden
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

My husband and I cruised on the Harmony. Its our favorite way to disconnect from the world. We flew in night prior stayed in Cocoa. Check in :Arrived at the pier around 11 already boarding, from curb to ship maybe 10 minutes! Got in line to make dinner reservations then lunch at Park Cafe. Ship: the ship is perfect we love this class with all its nooks and crannies to explore. The only ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Not sure I like the larger ships

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Lawnquilt
10+ Cruises

We chose this cruise (1) to move us up to D+ before our Dec cruise, and (2) proximity of our home to Port Canaveral. We were in Grand Suite 10250. We left our house at 9:10am and were ON the ship by 10:30am. ARRIVAL - Dropped hubby off with luggage and went up to park. You have to pay on the way in as opposed to on way out at other locations. Walked right in and up to the ship. This place ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Balcony

Windy of the Seas

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
boogity
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Traveling with my 3 brothers/2 spouses for our annual family trip. Flew in the day before. We had rented a suburban for the 6 of us through Budget. This was a disaster. The Budget line was 50 people deep and when we finally got up there, my brother forgot his license. Instead of just letting us add a driver they made us get out of line and call budget to do this and they said they didn't have ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Dining disaster and harried housekeepers

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
marykcos
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I previously took a 6-day Royal Caribbean cruise on Freedom of the Seas and loved it. Tremendous service! Housekeeping was attentive, and gave us lots of advice on getting around the ship and ports. They removed the barrier between two ocean balcony rooms, so friends could share that space. My Time Dining was flexible, we didn't need to book dinner or entertainment in advance of the trip. On ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Don't Miss Wonderland or Jamie's!

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Silverspree
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We are foodies and really enjoyed Wonderland (both the service and the food were outstanding) and Jamie's (we're now addicted to the Taglietelle Bolognese)! Overall it was a good cruise. The ship was very clean and had a variety of activities on sea days to keep us busy. The port presentations, though, were geared towards shopping; no other activities available in port were mentioned. I'd like ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Balcony

