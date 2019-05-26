  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Royal Caribbean Copenhagen Cruise Reviews

InTense Water Show
Here's the layout of our nice balcony cabin
Silk restaurant
Windjammer
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
253 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 253 Royal Caribbean Copenhagen Cruise Reviews

Baltic and ABBA goes hand in hand

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Norwaylady
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

This was the first cruise after a loooong break due to covid. So the reason we booked this cruise, was that’s it’s close from home (Norway) and we know all destinations well. But it’s a CRUISE! Normally we sail X. But the dates and ports of call fitted well for our tactics. So it was nothing new and adventurous on the plan, just a good cruise and all that it offers. This cruise, I ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Good ports - subpar stateroom

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
clw2
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the stops in Iceland and Greenland, so the other ports were a bonus. The ports were good overall, but I would look carefully at the excursions offered from the cruise line and investigate ones on your own. We used Saga tours for tours in Iceland and Greenland. They did a good job overall, they were with small groups and we enjoyed that. The only problem is make ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Excellent main restaurant food and service in evenings

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
colleen46
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I always wanted to cruise the Norwegian Fjords and this cruise suited my available dates. I travelled with my teenage niece who was cruising for the first time - it was my 4th cruise holiday and first one with Royal Caribbean. The ship is impressive overall though, on closer inspection, is showing some signs of wear and tear. I was impressed with cabin size. The evening entertainment was good ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Good itinerary, average ship

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Robertorres
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I choose this ship because the itinerary that was excellent, specially for the 3 day stop at St. Petersburg (Russia). The embarkation process was very smooth and quick, no more than 5 minutes to complete all process. The ship is small and quite old but it doesn't seem old just not modern. The Ship has all what you need to expect from a RCI cruise, big atrium, pools, kids zone etc... In ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Comfortable ship for family, fantastic ports, great service

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Steebu
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Chose this cruise due to its unique ports of call and its timing with school holidays . We are aa family of 5 and booked two cabins one balcony and one internal cabin opposite each other. Ship appeared modern and well maintained, as its a smaller boat only additional activities offered are put put golf and rock climbing . Boarding was poor , we purchased the Key program which was meant to give ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

Stockholm and Norway by Cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
4774Papa
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our trip to Scandinavia included two nights in Stockholm and an 11 night cruise from Copenhagen up the coast of Norway past the Arctic Circle to the North Cape. We had previously done a cruise that included Bergen, Norway and wanted to see more of that beautiful country. We flew into Stockholm after a lengthy trip from Orlando. Living in coastal Georgia, we normally fly out of Jacksonville, ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Norway and Arctic Circle A Must See

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
KruzinAl
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

One of our best cruises ever. Everyone must take this itinerary. We combined with 7 night standard Baltic back to back. Only 52 people on back to back. meet at 9 for new room cards Recommend a few days in Copenhagen for sure The Fjords, scenery were just spectacular. get up early to watch sail ins and sail outs. Had a guest lecturer Professor who hadn't even been to Norway, yet ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Enjoyable Baltic Cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Europe - All

User Avatar
KruzinAl
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Love the Radiance Class for this 7 night Baltic Cruise, 2100 people, easy to find everything. Picked Deck 3 oceanview and for port days just walked one deck down, very handy. Food was just fine. We celebrated a major birthday and enjoyed Chops one night and Giovanni's another night. Ship is a bit dated, but everything was acceptable. Diamond level so we enjoyed the beverages in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Disappointing after many excellent previous cruises

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Daveyl778
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

After some amazing cruises with TUI and Royal Caribbean, we chose to do the Norwegian Fjords primarily for the scenery. Sad to say Gerainger aside we didn’t see too much of the Fjords and spent a lot of time on choppy sea. Trips further into the Fjords were available but at a price. The ship wasn’t clean at all. Many windows were filthy, and some of the public areas were extremely dusty. We ate ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

The Spectacular Norwegian Fjords

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
ranoutofcontinents
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This is one of my favorite parts of the world and traveling into the fjords was a treat. The bright days and white nights near the summer solstice is a great time to see the scenery. RCL has done this for a long time and with a lot of ships. Most things they have right, but some improvement is still possible. One example is the sail in to Geiranger, our first stop. The ride in is simply ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Copenhagen
Norwegian Cruise Line Copenhagen Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line Copenhagen Cruise Reviews
Costa Cruises Copenhagen Cruise Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises Copenhagen Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Cruises Copenhagen Cruise Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Copenhagen Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.