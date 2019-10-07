  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Royal Caribbean Canada & New England Cruise Reviews

My Allure8
Wonderland chocolate world desert
Northstar in Skagway
Docked in Sitka
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
894 reviews

1-10 of 894 Royal Caribbean Canada & New England Cruise Reviews

Too Many People-Too little staff

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Cruise a holic
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We decided to go on this cruise because on son and his family were going. It was a short 5 night cruise out of Bayonne NJ. When we entered the parking lot- it was mobbed- other cruise ships using it- we had to go to a distant outdoor lot. A walk from the terminal. They did have a shuttle bus if you wanted to wait for it. We entered the very mobbed terminal and check-in was smooth and easy. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Traveled with children

Good trip!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
skyrock
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I read many reviews before this trip. There are couple things I didn't know until I got in the ship. - the ship only provides hair shampoo & conditioner & body soap in the same bottle, and one bar soap. There is no hand lotion. Since we washed hands many times a day so really need to have hand lotion. - the bed in my cabin wasn't good. My husband and I got back ache when waking up in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

OVERALL DISAPPOINTED

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
sfd 523
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

My wife and i sailed on the anthem for the second time on a cruise to new england and canada. We were both disappointed this time with most everything on the ship especially the food. The food quality in both the specialty restaurants and the dining room were less than average. We ate in chops 3 times and once in jamies and were for the most part disappointed. We had a balcony room in what i ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Wonder Fall Cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
CruiseFun2010
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Took this cruise to relax and enjoy the Fall foliage. Beautiful color in each port. Especially liked Bar Harbor and Kennebunkport. Nice boardwalk in Nova Scotia. Great clam chowder and lobster everywhere. Locals in every port were very friendly and welcoming. Went to specialty restaurant Chops Grill and Izumi. The food, atmosphere, service at was excellent at Chops Grill. Izumi asian restaurant ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Quick getaway - Boston - Halifax - Boston.

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
janice42
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We've taken this cruise before (although with different cruise lines) because it offers a nice getaway without the airport hassle. Our balcony (partially obstructed view) was fine. Actually, the shower was somewhat larger than we anticipated. One major complaint is that this ship does not have an aft elevator (only mid-ship and forward.) Since our cabin was near the stern this resulted in many ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Wonderful Cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
SeniorCruise2017
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We just got back from the Canada New England cruise. I will start out with our meals at night, they were absolutely delicious-every single night from the appetizer to the dessert. Also, we had exceptional service from our waiter Ikadek and his assistant Marcos. They both had had great sense of humor, and had great attention to every detail, we always looked forward to seeing them at mealtime. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Overall an outstanding ship and experience!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
smcroft
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I recently returned from a great cruise on Anthem. This was our 1st time on this ship and doing this itinerary. We flew from Houston to Newark and the pier was a 15-20 minute Uber ride from the airport. No problems getting uber at the EWR. Security and check in at Cape Liberty was extremely smooth and rapid. We were on the ship in 10-15 minutes!Our departure from NYC was delayed ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

New England October 10, 2019

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
hockeyfan806
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship was great. It is a beautiful ship but starting to show wear and tear. All the public area sitting areas are in need of upgrades. This turned out to be one of my favorite ships. To start, we had to wait 12 hours before leaving Bayonne, due to the weather. The next day when we did leave, we were pretty much in a Nor'easter. One family member had a 3rd deck window cabin and the waves ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Very good cruise but needs some tweeks

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
jwoody50
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Getting on the ship in Bayonne was a breeze, this was my 7th cruise and by far the easiest and quickest check in. Average age on this cruise had to be in the 70's but that was expected considering the destination and the time of year. The shows and other entertainment was excellent, We Will Rock You was the best, if you like Queen you will really enjoy it. Spectres Cabaret was OK it had its ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Very Disappointing.

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Timpro
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 14th cruise with Royal Caribbean. First the good. The food was excellent. The staff delightful and helpful except for guest services. Adventure Ocean and their staff was delightful and our grandkids loved it. The public areas of the ship were clean and appealing. The bad: I have been your customer since 2004. The relationship was great through 2014. We have never cancelled or ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

