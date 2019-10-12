  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Royal Caribbean Bermuda Cruise Reviews

My Allure8
Wonderland chocolate world desert
Northstar in Skagway
Docked in Sitka
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
1449 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,449 Royal Caribbean Bermuda Cruise Reviews

Greatly Improved

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
RCdiamond2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A few months ago we were on the Mariner of the Seas and had a bad experience with the food which I reviewed on this site. When we sailed again this month, the service and the food in the main dining room was 100% better!!! We had a great waiter and the food was so much better. The Windjammer was a lot better too--the only problem was they did not have any bananas the 1st 3 days--a supply ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Magnificent Mariner, BTA Bermuda Government Warning!

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
dvvtravel@hotmail.com
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Let me get the only negative aspect of our cruise over with so we can proceed to all the great experiences onboard Mariner of the Seas. My issue is not with Royal Caribbean but with the Bermuda Government. The itinerary was reversed sailing to Bermuda 1st, then Nassau and Coco Cay, which was fine as we could enjoy our sea days at the beginning of the trip. We were informed by Royal Caribbean of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Cruising is not what it use to be

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
Helpful2
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I can honestly say worst cruise I have ever been on. The first day we show up at 1:30 our given time to check in. We had our documentation. Covid test negative, Covid vaccine and passports. Before boarding they ask for your documentation. We were told Covid test had to be electronic. I asked please show me where that was written. The gentlemen said he didn't have the paperwork and if ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Awesome 8 night Cruise

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
cruisetmc
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the Port Canaveral Departure and Bermuda stop Mariner of the Seas May 15, 2022 8 days, Bermuda, Nassau, CoCo Cay Room 6283. Promenade We flew into Orlando (MCO) early Saturday morning. We used Mears (Go Car) service to Hampton Inn Seaworld. Car service was great. Can’t say enough good at the hotel. Great staff, clean, and quiet for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior

The Good, The Bad and...

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
gfraenkel
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Picked the Anthem to experience a big ship and visit Bermuda which I had not seen in 30 years. The Pros: Cabin 3652 was larger than expected. Quiet too! The crowd was not a problem. Service was spectacular everywhere. The Cons: Food was just ok. Seems like everything was overcooked. We only ate at the main dining room once. There were two tables behind us that were part of a group. They constantly ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Do not cater to solos or to the disabled

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
like2cruise33
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

the ship is fantastic, the crew is wonderful and helpful. BUT: Even though my last cruise with them in Feb. I gave some very cheap fixes for my complaints that they could very easily fix.- they ignored me. What ? -- solos know nobody, true some solos may want to isolate themselves, just like couples and families may. BUT many solos would like to meet other solos. Especially to hang with or eat ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Best

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
Heidi 2020
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

This was my very frist cruise I had the best time of my life our rooms were clean everytime we went somewhere we always came back to fresh clean room and you the service was very friendly and the food was so good and brumda was awsome we had great stay hope to get back agian it was very clean ship they worked very hard on this ship to make sure we were Satisfied with everything if we called and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Accessible accommodations were very good

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
pattiaj
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Sailing to Bermuda for our 40th wedding anniversary. We were unexpectedly treated to a special cake at the Chef's Table dinner one night. Meals were very good, and the specialty restaurants were fantastic! The main dining room was good, with a buffet offered at breakfast, as well as the order off the menu. The main buffet offered a wide variety, from salad to pizza to Indian and Chinese food. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Not Our Best Royal Caribbean Experience

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
Cruizin4781
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

BACKGROUND- We are Crown&Anchor Emerald. We have sailed on a variety of RCCL ships...big, small and in between. THE KEY— Excellent! Embarkation was so easy; lunch in the MDR was delicious; our carryon bags were placed in the closet while we were at lunch; expedited debark upon arrival in Bermuda; internet was slow but a nice-to-have benefit; reserved seats in Theater a definite plus; ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Grandeur cruise was okay

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
Time_lady
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We went on this cruise because we won a "free" cruise from listening to a time share presentation. (Hubby and I have sailed on Carnival before but this was our first time on Royal Caribbean). By the time we upgraded to a cabin with a view (no balcony) and paid the taxes and fees it was far from free.. Embarkation was a nightmare. We received an email the day before saying the ship would arrive ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

