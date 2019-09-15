  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Royal Caribbean Barcelona Cruise Reviews

Playmakers Campfire Cookie. Not to be missed.
The beach at the Coco Cay Club.
Beautiful morning to return to Seattle, See it rains more in Chicago than Seattle
Beautiful sail a way in Seattle and wife too
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
1633 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,633 Royal Caribbean Barcelona Cruise Reviews

Amazing ship but not quite the suite spot

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
drpatronise
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

I booked this cruise mid-pandemic on a whim and got a great deal. As a Brit, it really came down to the wire as to whether we would be allowed onboard due to Italy not allowing UK residents to enter, luckily the rules changed on 1st September so we could finally start to get excited about our first cruise in 2 years! Some of the pre-cruise communications were confusing but it’s a constantly ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Balcony

Ship really needs refurbished Rm 3546

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
doraohio
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Poor entertainment. Cruise director not great and daily activities were poor. Ship had new carpet but that is it. Breakfast in main dining room was SLOW and COLD when served. Lunch and dinner good in dining room. Room was an outside (3546) the drawers were falling apart had to be fixed twice in 2 weeks. If you choose beds together you can hardly get around the beds without hitting yourself. No ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Disorganization Plus

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Goldengal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Terrible breakfast experience, really bad coffee. Activities a joke. Trivia twice in morning overlapped so could only play in one. Food cold, very poor service except at dinner. Two arrogant cocky young men did Trivia. Spoke with heavy accent, could not understand them, answers wrong, some stupid questions. Overall bad experience. Times kept changing, locations changed. No entertainment one ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

First Transatlantic --- ready to go again!

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
cadygene
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Embarking and disembarking on this ship were very well organized and went quickly. The ports of call on this trip were excellent. We got to stay overnight in Lisbon, Portugal which gave extra time to see the area. It was our first time in all of the ports except Barcelona where we departed from. Cartagena felt very safe to walk around to all of the main historic sites which were not far from ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Was extremely boring

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
evelynbubu
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

sorry to say the service and food at the main dining room was very very poor the daily activities seemed for nursery tots.The music and singers around the ship were made for nursing home entertainment.They sang and played the same things all through the crossing. Now to say that the royal caribbean dancers and orchestra were very good as always.Their shows were very good. The movie ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Old ship and uninterested crew

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Taz1983
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

This cruise had good reviews but now I realize the reviews are from Royal Caribbean lifers. FYI if you have kids the ship attracts a majority of older people. There was only 1 main dining room aside from the buffet. I felt pressured to pay extra to eat at the specialty dining rooms because the salespeople were always standing at the entrance to the buffet. Cleaning was poor, I found false ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Wonderful

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
cORINDAGIG
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As I much prefer the smaller ships, this was a perfect fit. The Brilliance is in good shape overall. We were in a Grand Suite. Our room was clean and in wonderful condition. Our cabin steward, Luis, was attentive to all and any of our needs. The concierge, Amit, was very helpful in all facets especially with getting off the ship quickly at the ports of call and disembarkation. As for the food. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

SO SO DISAPPOINTED - Brilliance of the Seas - low-cost rip-off cruise.

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Yod YI
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

If you want to pay a lot for a low-cost rip-off cruise in a dated ship and very few activities - this is the ship for you. Six 1 liter bottles of water for 39 USD?? come on. We were on a family vacation (4 families with young kids) and booked a cruise via an agent (who was supposed to help find the right ship) on a home for the elderly cruise with cheap food, very little activities and dated ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Traveled with children

Good basic cruise

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
barbara.collins
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this cruise because the dates coincided with when we needed to be in florence for a wedding. The cruise ended on a sunday and the wedding was the following Wednesday so it was an easy way to kill 2 birds with one stone. We felt it would be a Cliff note version of Italy with the cruise and then go to Florence for the wedding and more time to explore the Tuscan region. The service on ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

A great but busy itinerary on an impressive ship

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
vashcroft
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was our 2nd cruise having adored the NCL Getaway earlier in the year. We were determined to try one of the Royal Caribbean mega-ships and being its last voyage before dry dock, there was a great deal on the Oasis. The cruise did not include a drinks package and we felt that, as we wanted to maximise time in all the destinations, we wouldn’t have time to make best use of it. However, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Barcelona
Norwegian Cruise Line Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Azamara Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Cruises Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.