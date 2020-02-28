  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Royal Caribbean Baltimore Cruise Reviews

InTense Water Show
Here's the layout of our nice balcony cabin
Silk restaurant
Windjammer
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
1757 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,757 Royal Caribbean Baltimore Cruise Reviews

Not Happy

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
Again2022
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Room was very small, Beds made daily but not cleaned, Terrible smell on the Ship, that we were ever told about, 1- Sewer back up on deck 4. 2-Ventalation System, It was terrible. No one would answer our Questions about it, All the way to Nineth floor, and dare not ride the Elevators....Sick one whole day, Headache Eyes burning...The ship itself needs alot of work, very dated and old, sounds like ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

6th Cruise, 2nd Ship

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
Valcin
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Compared to The Grandeur, Enchantment is very similar. The decor of the Enchantment is a little more streamiined that that of the Grandeur, but both are beautiful ships. Both are "comfortably formal", which I appreciate. There was an issue of foul odor on our deck, which caused a lot of discomfort, but was finally corrected. The Crew worked 24/7 on the problem. But I realize that this could ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Dissappointed

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
lmillerlj
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Been on many cruises from RC a little disappointed this time from the very casual dress in the dining room on formal night to dirty disgusting floors around inside and outside pools they wiped up water right by the pools but that was it they use to clean the chairs and decks every night our cabin was spotless our room steward did an awesome job I am trying to figure out why you cannot get a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Cruising

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
NYRN15
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise as the port was close to where I live some of the time and I have never left from this port either. The ship was not a big ship which I really liked. The staff was exceptionally friendly, could not do enough to make your cruise the very best. The ship was clean and health safety protocols were in place. The food in the Windjammer was good, good variety. I enjoyed the fact that ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

No Longer Loyal to Royal

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
jbritton
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I've been loyal to Royal Caribbean through six cruises. But for cruise seven, I will be looking elsewhere. Perhaps COVID impacted what played out, or perhaps re-crewing post-pandemic, but overall I was not happy. Main Dining Room food has taken a dive compared to our previous cruises, even though the same basic menu. Food was consistently warm or even cold. Some items that should have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Connecting Ocean View

She Needs a Refresh

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
MPhipps
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this trip as an alternative to going to Florida around Spring Break & bc we couldn't go see any spring training games. The price was fantastic for the interior cabin we chose. We really just wanted to get away to a bit warmer weather & crash in the Solarium, so the itinerary/cabin combo weren't our primary worries this trip as they sometimes are when booking. I also didn't look to see ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Absolutely Worth the Wait!

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Oles3611
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I were previously booked on a 12-night Southern Caribbean cruise sailing 3/6/21 on the Enchantment. Well we all no what the pandemic has done to the cruising industry these past two years. Our sailing was cancelled by RCCL. Using our FCC, we rebooked for the same itinerary sailing 3/5/22 on the Enchantment. This trip was so long awaited and absolutely was well worth that ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with disabled person

Somewhat Disappointed

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
linda47
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My friend and I chose this cruise because it sailed out of Baltimore, so we didn't need to fly. This cruise was rescheduled twice. The best thing is that by the time of our cruise, masks were no longer required indoors. Our ship was fully vaccinated. Enchantment is one of their oldest ships and it is in need of refurbishment. Much of the furniture is very dated. We had issues with the sliding ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Wonderful cruise on RCI Enchantment of the Seas despite COvid19 risk

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
connorballard
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I have been on more than 20 cruises over the years, including RCI, NCL, Princess, Disney and Cunard. We travel on a variety of cruise lines, and hold no blind loyalty to one cruise line in particular. We are both former high-ranking, military officers, one of us is a healthcare provider (PhD-prepared advanced practice nurse), and we both have high expectations for everything it ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Nice Cabin, but very noisy late at night. .

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
ibcasper
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We signed up to join my daughter and her family. Noise factor in our room adversely effected our experience. Food in the dining room was tasty, but we rejected some of the cooked dishes because they were served cold. The server took far too long for the courses and was a 1 1/2 hour experience. After we complained they got it down to 1 hour. The trivia sessions were conducted by some individuals ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

