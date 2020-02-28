  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Royal Caribbean Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Escape the Future Escape Room, advertised starting Day 2 after it was booked up for the entire cruise. It isn't listed anywhere else on the ship and can't be booked through the app.
Ultimate Abyss + Aquatheater
Sorrento's Pizza
Entertainment Place
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
3225 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 3,225 Royal Caribbean Bahamas Cruise Reviews

OVERRUN SPRING BREAKERS

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas

kaysha2004 avatar

kaysha2004

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

This was one of the last cruises before the COVID-19 outbreak took down the cruise lines. I was not on spring break--I'm an actual, real adult that doesn't need to get drunk and vomit all over a cruise ship. The college idiots overran all public areas day and night and were very noisy in the stateroom areas all night long. Despite complaints, the ship staff made no attempts to control them. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

First Cruise - Good dinner, entertainment hit or miss, cigarette smoke horrible

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas

LAM13 avatar

LAM13

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Dinner in main dining room - Excellent. We made our reservations the night before, or the morning of the same day of dining. Overall the food was very good. Service was great. Upon learning of dietary restrictions, the staff went extremely above and beyond to make sure my needs were met. Prime rib cooked to perfection. Lunch as Mexican Bar - (included) - a great place to grab a meal or a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Fun Ship with Lots to Do!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Bahamas

barbtraveler avatar

barbtraveler

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

I have been on Anthem of the Seas for a total of 4 times, and never grow tired of it. This ship has been in service for a few years but is still well maintained and beautiful. The rooms are nicely appointed. This time, I had an inside virtual balcony for the very first time. I am used to having at least a oceanview, but really enjoyed this experience. The food on the ship was excellent, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Changed Itinerary

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Bahamas

mwehmeyer avatar

mwehmeyer

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

We chose a cruise to Cozumel/Key West and shortly after booking the itinerary was changed. We ended up going to Key west/Nassau/Coco Cay. We did not want to go to Nassau as we had been there so many times before. The change was made months ago, and had nothing to do with recent virus concerns. We tried to get them to let us change to another cruise or to give us an onboard credit but our requests ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Great time for a first cruise especially - I'm hooked

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

Tara Woodbury avatar

Tara Woodbury

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

My sister and I had both never been on a cruise and decided we would try one together since noone else in either of our families want to go. We had a great price and I got some on board credit with my purchase so I was happy. We embarked in about 20 minutes. No issues at all. I was nervous what to expect and other than the fact that the security people from the port were a little rude (think ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Relaxing cruise to the Bahamas

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

jdeloache avatar

jdeloache

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

I "won" a pair of tickets at a charity auction for any 3 or 4 night Bahamas/Caribbean cruise, and wasn't disappointed in my choice. This was my third and my partners first cruise. The oceanview stateroom was good. A bit plain and some of the seating was stained for having just come out a a $120 million renovation. Nothing felt overly crowded given that this was early college spring break and two ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Memorable trip

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Bahamas

JG1966 avatar

JG1966

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Just returned from a week-long cruise from Newark. We had some rough seas on the first and last days but overall it was a great time. Our junior suite was beautiful. We ate at a table of 8 and it was by far the best group I have ever sat with. The food was outstanding, although the Tilapia one night was a bit overcooked. Our wait staff Eliza and Reagan and our porter Milton were helpful and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Great cruise, just one complaint.

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Bahamas

acapogna avatar

acapogna

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

The cruise overall was amazing. The best part of the itinerary was Coco Cay. What a long way Coco Cay has come. Service was I really great and for the most part friendly. The ship was clean, modern, comfortable, and efficient. You can definitely get lost in the ship, but the app really helps you figure out where you are. Captain Ban and his crew also successfully navigated the rough seas for our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View with Large Balcony

First cruise

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Bahamas

susquehannaretriever1 avatar

susquehannaretriever1

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Wife and I booked this for our first. Probably our last, just not for us. The ship was nice, the food and service ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC! I became seasick w/ somewhat rougher seas and weather the last 2 days. I am still having some land sickness, yes there is such a thing, but hopefully will get over that. We swam with dolphins at Blue Lagoon, another experience checked off our bucket list. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Large Ship With Luxury Yacht-like Feel

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

saltwaterhappy avatar

saltwaterhappy

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Several times a year, we plan dive cruises - that is, we cruise, and wherever we go, we scuba dive! You can read more about that on my blog at DeepWaterHappy.com - just search for "cruise" and you will find several articles about turning a cruise ship into a mobile dive site! We knew the ship was one of the largest we had been on recently, but were pleasantly surprised that although large, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Find a Royal Caribbean International Cruise from $119

Bahamas Cruise Reviews for Royal Caribbean Ships
Independence of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews
Independence of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews
Anthem of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews
Allure of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews
Adventure of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews
Freedom of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.