Disappointing for many reasons:
1. They are closing Windjammer Cafe every night at 8.40pm!!!! Unbelievable!! All the food is put away & doors at closed by 8.30pm. No longer can u wander in after a show & have a late night supper, cup of coffee, drink & chat with friends.
2. We are in a suite & have access to Coastal Kitchen. However, ZERO catering for vegetarians. It’s a joke. Tomato soup & ...
Overall our cruise was great. We had heard some bad things regarding covid protocols onboard but these we’re put to rest as soon as we boarded, the ship is constantly being sanitised and all guest and crew are wearing masks!
One negative was a moment of rudeness from a crew member of the crew a tall blond lady outside the theatre who told her colleague in Spanish that me and my wife are ...
We booked 11 family members for this cruise to celebrate my parents 50th anniversary. When we originally booked we booked an entirely different ship for a 5 day cruise with stops in the Bahamas and Mexico. About six weeks prior to cruising RC changed our ship and port stops to Cozumel and Costa de Maya. We rolled with the changes and selected our excursions. Three weeks prior to cruising Covid ...
Looked forward to this cruise as been on Radiance twice before. Easy boarding despite covid-19 issues. Just relaxing before sailing when Captain advised cruise cancelled due to NZ closing ports. Royal Caribbean were great. Really helpful and promised a full refund or 125% credit on cruise cost. Vessel was very clean, lots of people cleaning and wiping down everywhere we went to avoid the dreaded ...
Big ship but never felt overcrowded
Very friendly helpful staff couldn’t fault them
Solarium great area. Adults only which is a great idea
Food good not great
Entertainment same Excellent entertainer one night in the royal theatre But other nights mediocre
Great singer in One of the bars every night
Lacking nice lounge areas overlooking ocean although big one at back of ...
We chose this cruise because of the Ship as we have always wanted to sail out of beautiful Sydney Harbour and back in again. The destination wasn't as important as the Ship but we did enjoy New Zealand and the itinerary was excellent - enough port days and enough seas days over the 12 nights.
Embarkation was extremely well done - 30 minutes from stepping out of our car with our bags and ...
We were worried about the size of this ship being the biggest we had been on and it had a lot of stuff that we didn't need like bumper cars, surfing, trapeze etc.but it was easy to avoid them and enjoy the rest of the ship as they were tucked away in the sportsplex. What impressed us most was the organisation. Despite having to be medically tested before we got on as we had to change planes ...
We were on the 18 night Bottom end Aus/NZ 25/2. We had a great time, pity the weather was not a bit warmer. We were apprehensive about the the bushfires only to be faced with the Corona virus and travel restrictions. A stressful time. Ship and crew were great and we really enjoyed ourselves.
The only thing that we did not like was the Royalup and Royaldown policy which is a waste of time and ...
This cruise didn’t meet my expectations. The menu in the dining room was very disappointing. We ate most of our meals in the buffet which was pretty good. Many people on the ship had guaranteed cabins but didn’t get it till the night before and if you were on a b2b you had to change rooms. Very disorganized. Embarkation was the longest of any prior cruise and the long delay to get off at various ...
Six nights Melbourne and Hobart cruise. 19th of Feb to 25th Feb 2020
From start to finish, what an experience! Arriving at the Sydney Cruise terminal it was very busy and there was lots of Royal Caribbean ground staff helping direct passengers to the baggage and boarding terminals.
The boarding process was very fast, no issues using passport or drivers licence. It took around 2 minutes extra ...