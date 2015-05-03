I chose this cruise because it required double vaccination for all guests over 18, PCR tests before departure, mask wearing and reduced capacity. I found the systems in place very reassuring and felt safe being onboard a ship with 1600 other guests, despite mostly staying away from crowds for the last 16 months. The new style muster 2.0 on phones is a massive improvement and reduced the need to ...
Thought we'd give this a go after a free lunch and tour earlier in year.
Bad bits: -
1. Despite reports, check-in not speedy.
2. Welcome aboard all rather low key and nobody told the new arrivals that the cabins were not available 'til 13.30. Result - people milling about all over the place seemingly mesmerised (more mesmerising to come).
3. Little or no table service. "Vintages" for ...
Scratch underneath the "gimmicky" plush exterior and this is a cruise ship and cruise liner with some fundamental flaws.
It is a plush cruise ship with some great entertainment options and technological advances but it becomes very thinly spread when the ship packs in over 4000 passengers all wanting to get the opportunity to take a ride in the north star, skydive or put on some roller skates ...
Had booked this short cruise to be with friends to celebrate a 60th birthday. Had a lovely time as was with such good company.
The ship for me was the least likeable vessel I have been on so far. If you like technology and gimmicks you will probably be fine. I suppose RC are aiming at a new type of customer that traditionally hasn't chosen to cruise.
Its big but they seem to have fewer staff ...
We are retired in our mid 60s and travel 3-4 time per year - cruising only every other year. This is our first cruise on RCL but have cruised a couple times on RCL's sister line Celebrity. We found the ship to be very nice, comfortable stateroom with a roomy balcony. The various bars and lounges were also nice but overly crowded when entertainment was playing. Service was poor at the bars and ...
This is our second time on Anthem prior to our first visit just after its maiden voyage in April.
We returned some 2 weeks ago from the new P&O Britannia and all I can say is thank god for Royal Caribbean! It was great to be back on Anthem of the Seas again especially this time we were given a FREE soft and alcohol drinks package and £150 onboard spending credit. You can't fault it!
Looking ...
We have just returned from a 3 day cruise to Bruge and Le Havre. We booked this almost a year ago.
Embarkation was a disaster -45 minute wait but once we got to the desk it took 5 mins . We had to compete a form whilst waiting in the queue, computers had crashed and it was only 12.30!
The ship was lovely but felt small and narrow. We found out way very easily . Shops on the promenade are ...
First, I'm usually not a hyper critical reviewer. I think many reviews here can be overly harsh so it pains me to even give a 3 star because it easily could have been a 4 star. No matter what, it is still a great vacation and I don't think you could have a bad time at all - there are just some issues.
The Ship - It's new, sparkling and impressive. No complaints. Lots of really cool things ...
This is my sixth cruise and second with Royal Caribbean. Previous RC was on Legend of the Seas. Travelled with family. I have previously travelled with P&O, NCL, and Celebrity.
The ship is large with 4200 guests. It does have a number of WOW's which are the Flowrider surf simulator, Ripcord, WOW bands and Seaplex. I am not however convinced that these are suxcessful. WOW bands are no more than ...
Fabulous ship, great cabins ( we had a balcony cabin on deck 10), love the decor.
Only faults were:
Replacing the full restaurant menus with a "best of" taste of anthem menu every night of our 3 night cruise
Service in restaurants was average
Quality of food inconsistent, overall good, but ranged from poor to excellent. ...