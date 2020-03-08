  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Royal Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Our Alaskan Cruise - Serenade of the Seas
Perfect Royal Come Back Cruise

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
dvvtravel@hotmail.com
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

A perfect 6 days aboard the beautiful Odyssey of the Seas, we could have not asked for more except a back to back voyage on the next sailing! Embarkation was a breeze, please make sure you have your names exactly as they appear on your passport. We traveled with a guest who had a space in between parts of his last name and it needed to be corrected which was handled quickly, yet delayed us a ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Interior

Logistical information

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
BravoDelta
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Well finally was able to get on a ship! So many ducks to line up and things to do, but the day was here. As you know, you must have a negative Covid -19 test no more than 72 hours before the cruise. The means I sailed on a Sunday but received my test on the Thursday before. You DON'T COUNT the day of your sailing. Check to make sure they haven't changed this to 48 hours. Antigen test is ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Fun, safe cruise

Review for Independence of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
kpatton
10+ Cruises

We had four cruises cancelled in 2020 and 2021 so this was our first since the Pandemic. Everyone over the age of 12 was vaccinated and I was very impressed with the protocols. We have been on over 25 Royal Caribbean cruises so know the types of activities they usually have on board. The ship was running at 50% capacity so there were no big lines or waiting for elevators. It was a relaxed ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Great ship, Happy Crew!

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
BeachorBust
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary (Cozumel, Honduras, Costa Maya and Coco Cay). We had no idea what a beautiful ship we would be on. We did the ROyal up, with a minimum bid and "won" a suite. It was incredible. Amazing bathroom and balcony. The "living room" was tiny adn there were only two of us so we really didnt use it. The Lavazza coffee machine was amazing. (like amazing!) The ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Grand Suite - 1 Bedroom

Well worth the wait

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
shipmate13
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Friends asked us to join them on this cruise pre-covid. Was not sure it would even happen with all the other cruise cancellations however it went off without a hitch as they say and Royal Caribbean did not fail in making passengers feel safe during the 7 day trip. Embarkation was a breeze but had to show documentation 4 times before being allowed on board. All employees were super friendly ...
Sail Date: August 2021

First Cruise during covid experience!

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jvjordan
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

We were excited to go on a trip since we have been locked up since 2019 like most people. We were also pretty worried/ concerned with the surge in cases prior to our trip. here is a review on what to expect while you cruise during this pandemic. (the highlights and changes from your normal cruise) 1. Pre Cruise: Royal Caribbean was very active in sending reminders and updates with health ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite with Balcony

Our 53rd Cruise August 15, 2021

Review for Independence of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
CruiseDirections
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After having 4 booked cruises that were cancelled in the past year we were so happy to resume cruising. We celebrated my husband's Birthday on RCCL Independence of Seas and enjoyed every moment. Originally we booked a Balcony but we put a bid in for a Junior Suite when we received the Royal Up offer and we got it and it was totally worth it. The Crew and Officers were amazing and they were also ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Great to be back!

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
cruzgirl1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Starting with the boarding process: We all we assigned a time to be at the pier, once arriving we had to produce our negative Covid test and our vaccine cards. Once inside the terminal we were ask questions regarding our current health situation. Moved along very smooth.. Once on board the rooms were ready at 2 pm and we did the required muster drill (watch a 5 minute video in your ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Central Park View Balcony

Read the reviews and do your research before booking!

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ranoah
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Let me first say the entertainment, stateroom attendant and dining room waiters were great! However........ Don’t forget to pack your patience! We planned this trip for our four teenagers during spring break. We decided to not cancel and move forward despite the coronavirus. Which we probably should had canceled but we decided to give it a shot. Huge disappointment. First ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Wow but

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jim Raffan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

PROS The ship was incredible Didn’t feel crowded at all even with 6 thousand people on board Lots of room around the pools Lots to do while on board Solarium was nice Led Zepellin cover band was fantastic Ice show was good Aqua show was good Cats was ok Dining room service was good as was our cabin attendant CONS Very loud music made it hard to have a ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Central Park View Interior

