Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Zuiderdam

This was a 35 days cruise and sure enough I got Covid after about day 25. It was well handled, but what surprised me was that there were no announcements each day at noon as to how many people were in quarantine. It was a big secret. Without transparency on this, it makes you reluctant to travel again. I also got a fungal infection on my toe, which makes me wonder about the hygiene standards ...