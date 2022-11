Review for Oasis of the Seas to Transatlantic

We had three reasons for booking this cruise as soon as it became available. First, it was to be a long-awaited reunion cruise for some of us who had sailed on the Liberty TA in April, 2012. Second, we had always wanted to go to Vigo since my husband’s grandparents came from that part of Spain and it would be a historical and emotional visit or us. Third, we love the Oasis, having sailed on her ...