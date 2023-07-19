Me and my mother just love this cruise out of Rotterdam for Christmas. Food in MDR and Buffet was good, hot and a wide variety at all days.
Entertainment great for younger and older people.
Theater shows nice most of the days.
Carousel lounge was the venue where we every evening with a 16 people Big Band and 2 singers ( Michael Buble like ).
This was our 8th cruise on a MSC ship and ...
This was our second cruise since the pandemic. We took a Viking Ocean Cruise in the spring and it was the most boring experience we have ever had, never again or at least not until we are in our 80's will be contemplate Viking again. The Apex on the other hand was amazing.
Boarding in Rotterdam was very simple, on the ship in minutes. Our Aqua class cabin was amazing. We have never had a ...
Celebrity was our favorite Cruise line and first choice for cruising. Not any more.
Our first impression once on board was great. We had a infinite balcony on level 6 and loved it. The decor in all areas of the ship was first class.
We paid for the all inclusive package that was extremely disappointing. All the classic cocktails tasted like they were made with watered down spirits. The ...
We were looking forward to our first Celebrity cruise after hearing so many rave comments by our friends. In some ways, they were exactly right - the cabins were among the best we've found in the various cruises we've taken. On the other hand, the dining was not nearly as exceptional as they made it sound and the entertainment ranged from excellent to merely soso. Overall, we had a very nice ...
I have to say overall it was a great cruise. Started in Rotterdam and ended in Athens. The service was impeccable. So helpful and friendly. I was with a group of 12 others. We tried all 4 restaurants the first 4 nights then ate in Eden the 5th night. During that dinner we said we missed going to the same restaurant with the same waiter every night. So I spoke with the matre' d and every night at ...
Beautiful ship and we liked the infinite balconies, it made the cabin seem more spacious, lots to see and do around the ship. The ship was very clean, would liked to have seen EVERY passenger wash their hands before going into the buffet but even though there are large sinks at the entrance and hand gel stations it amazed us how many chose to completely ignore both! Perhaps they should take a ...
We had a great cabin - aft, veranda - that we loved. No diesel, smoke/ash and little noise from Lido above. Great views, tiny sitting area.
We chose to take meclizine, starting the night before our cruise. This was the most sea we've seen on any cruise (still topped out at 2+ meters - 7-8 foot swells) and were both fine. I had anxiety but no actual motion sickness. There was an outbreak of ...
My husband and I took this cruise for our honeymoon and selected AquaClass with infinite veranda. We LOVED it and highly recommend this ship. Even though the cruise was fully booked, the ship never really felt super crowded. There are lots of neat spaces that we found during our trip. Our thoughts on a few areas people often ask questions on are below.
Infinite Verandas: I know these are very ...
Ship was an Edge class. Boarding in Rotterdam looked like it would be painful, but was remarkably easy. The ship was very clean and we were accommodated as there was an error in our room assignment. Our cabin had the infinite veranda with floor to ceiling windows. Bathroom was a decent size and very clean. Bed was comfortable. Gede was our cabin stewart and did an excellent job.
Eden ...
A lovely ship. I had reservations on booking the Infinite Veranda room without an old style balcony but I was won over by the way the room opened up with light and space with this well thought out design. In reality this space is all you need.
Food wise the Oceanview cafe food was outstanding for the amount of food produced and the setting was well thought out. Sadly even with lots of washing ...