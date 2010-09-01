Rotterdam to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
9 reviews

Filters

1-9 of 9 Rotterdam to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

No value for money!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Nieuw Statendam

User Avatar
arthur bakvis
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

To start with embarking, really a shame, a que of one mile in the cold outside. On board It is just as busy here as on the A16, with traffic jams everywhere for food and drinks. Everything customer unfriendly, commercially arranged, no feeling that you have paid for a nice cruise despite your packages, etc. Paying extra for many things, sometimes even 1 euro for a glass of wine that falls just ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

Schedule catered for Brits

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Euribia

User Avatar
Gamitah218
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We boarded Euribia on the 17th in Rotterdam. The ship is beautiful, utterly spotless too. Cannot complain about the hard product. The staff are also clearly doing their Best: my Cabin steward and water were both fenomenal, went above and beyond. The issue is MSC itself and the cruise organization. For reasons beyond us, midway though our cruise our dinner Seating time was change. As in, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Not quite fond of this ship.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Apex

User Avatar
Cunarder12
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have to say overall it was a great cruise. Started in Rotterdam and ended in Athens. The service was impeccable. So helpful and friendly. I was with a group of 12 others. We tried all 4 restaurants the first 4 nights then ate in Eden the 5th night. During that dinner we said we missed going to the same restaurant with the same waiter every night. So I spoke with the matre' d and every night at ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Its great to be back to Celebrity

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Apex

User Avatar
tocruiseguy
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second cruise since the pandemic. We took a Viking Ocean Cruise in the spring and it was the most boring experience we have ever had, never again or at least not until we are in our 80's will be contemplate Viking again. The Apex on the other hand was amazing. Boarding in Rotterdam was very simple, on the ship in minutes. Our Aqua class cabin was amazing. We have never had a ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Didn't live up to the hype

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Apex

User Avatar
OZNBEYOND
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Celebrity was our favorite Cruise line and first choice for cruising. Not any more. Our first impression once on board was great. We had a infinite balcony on level 6 and loved it. The decor in all areas of the ship was first class. We paid for the all inclusive package that was extremely disappointing. All the classic cocktails tasted like they were made with watered down spirits. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

A Very Nice Ship But Nothing Extraordinary

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Apex

User Avatar
pjrinal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were looking forward to our first Celebrity cruise after hearing so many rave comments by our friends. In some ways, they were exactly right - the cabins were among the best we've found in the various cruises we've taken. On the other hand, the dining was not nearly as exceptional as they made it sound and the entertainment ranged from excellent to merely soso. Overall, we had a very nice ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Netherlands to Egypt

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Westerdam

User Avatar
wing n
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We flew KLM from Vancouver, Canada to Amsterdam on Sept. 4th. for a Sept. 7th. sailing out of Rotterdam. This was the second time in two years we flew KLM to Amsterdam and found them to be outstanding. Very friendly and are constantly serving you something from the time you leave until your arrival. We stayed at the NH Amsterdam Center Hotel and used Priceline to arrive at a $125 per night stay ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2010

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

The Westerdam 9/7/10: The Good, Bad and Ugly

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Westerdam

User Avatar
airplaneguy888
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

This is such a simple review. There is no bad or ugly. We are "later 60's" seniors from California and evidently easy to please. This was only my second cruise on HAL, the third for my better half. The most recent previous cruise was Celebrity Solstice in the Med last year in October, a great experience. Previous to that was the Maasdam in June last year, Boston to Montreal, also a great ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2010

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Best of Italy on the Best of Cruises

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Quest

User Avatar
TravelingProf
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Embarkation: We used Rome Cabs for our transfer from Rome to Civitavecchia and they were prompt and professional (they also picked us from the airport two days earlier).  We arranged to share the ride with two other couples from our roll call which lowered the cost considerably.  We arrived at the port about 12:30ish and we were onboard with champagne in hand within a half hour. Ship: We ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2009

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Rotterdam to the Mediterranean
Rotterdam to the Mediterranean Celebrity Apex Cruise Reviews
Rotterdam to the Mediterranean Celebrity Apex Cruise Reviews
Rotterdam to the Mediterranean Westerdam Cruise Reviews
Rotterdam to the Mediterranean Nieuw Statendam Cruise Reviews
Rotterdam to the Mediterranean MSC Euribia Cruise Reviews
Rotterdam to the Mediterranean Azamara Quest Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.