Me and my mother just love this cruise out of Rotterdam for Christmas. Food in MDR and Buffet was good, hot and a wide variety at all days.
Entertainment great for younger and older people.
Theater shows nice most of the days.
Carousel lounge was the venue where we every evening with a 16 people Big Band and 2 singers ( Michael Buble like ).
This was our 8th cruise on a MSC ship and ...
Beautiful ship and we liked the infinite balconies, it made the cabin seem more spacious, lots to see and do around the ship. The ship was very clean, would liked to have seen EVERY passenger wash their hands before going into the buffet but even though there are large sinks at the entrance and hand gel stations it amazed us how many chose to completely ignore both! Perhaps they should take a ...
A lovely ship. I had reservations on booking the Infinite Veranda room without an old style balcony but I was won over by the way the room opened up with light and space with this well thought out design. In reality this space is all you need.
Food wise the Oceanview cafe food was outstanding for the amount of food produced and the setting was well thought out. Sadly even with lots of washing ...
Having been a travel agent and sailed Celebrity 5 previous times (pre-pandemic), I thought it would be a good choice to celebrate my daughter's graduation from nursing school with a cruise of the Baltic Sea.
After flying NY to Amsterdam, we never got her luggage, even though the flights were booked by Celebrity. That luggage was sent to our home in NY 4 days after we returned from the cruise. ...
The ship is beautiful and modern. We were supposed to start and end in Amsterdam, but it was changed to Rotterdam. Boarding was easy, disembarking was a disaster. The terminal was too small for all the passengers. It was pouring rain with some suitcases left in the rain waiting to be claimed. There was no where to wait outside for transports without getting soaked in the rain. We were made to ...
We have been fans of Celebrity for many years and are Elite loyalty members. In September of 2022 we raved about our experience on The Beyond on two back-to-back Mediterranean itineraries. Remarkable!
Sailing The Apex this past July was not deserving of such accolades! We again sailed in a premium Retreat class suite, but the staff, food and beverage were not up to par. Were we treated ...
We have been on approx 20 cruises
We have been pretty loyal to norweigan
But I have to say celebrity Apex hands down is the best
I give them a10 for everything
Staff /entertainment/food is the best of any line I’ve been on
The ship is managed very well in all areas
After this trip I am a celebrity customer for sure
The food is 5star in all rooms except that is step below but ...
We traveled to Scandinavia out of Amsterdam May 2023. We traveled with 10 people total, including a two year old. Had one penthouse room and three retreat suites.
We had done NCL last October and did the Haven so we were thrilled about trying the upscale Celebrity line.
I’m never using Celebrity again. The food was so atrocious (except for the Eden).
The customer service including an ...
An absolutely beautiful ship with incredible staff. We were in Aqua Class and our room was beautiful. The King size bed, the linens, the turn down service and the fantastic shower. We had some initial reservations about the Infinite Veranda versus a traditional balcony but we found the additional space it offered plus the expansive opening glass area to actually be a great advantage.
I cannot ...
My best friend booked us this cruise for a girls trip. We were excited to see different parts of Europe and the ship was gorgeous online. Even better, the price appeared to be really good for the length and destinations of the trip.
Our first night here, a waiter in the buffet tried to sell us prostitutes and convince us to go into Rotterdam with him that night to go clubbing. We declined. ...