Me and my mother just love this cruise out of Rotterdam for Christmas. Food in MDR and Buffet was good, hot and a wide variety at all days.
Entertainment great for younger and older people.
Theater shows nice most of the days.
Carousel lounge was the venue where we every evening with a 16 people Big Band and 2 singers ( Michael Buble like ).
This was our 8th cruise on a MSC ship and ...
We boarded Euribia on the 17th in Rotterdam. The ship is beautiful, utterly spotless too. Cannot complain about the hard product. The staff are also clearly doing their Best: my Cabin steward and water were both fenomenal, went above and beyond. The issue is MSC itself and the cruise organization. For reasons beyond us, midway though our cruise our dinner Seating time was change. As in, the ...
This was our second cruise since the pandemic. We took a Viking Ocean Cruise in the spring and it was the most boring experience we have ever had, never again or at least not until we are in our 80's will be contemplate Viking again. The Apex on the other hand was amazing.
Boarding in Rotterdam was very simple, on the ship in minutes. Our Aqua class cabin was amazing. We have never had a ...
Celebrity was our favorite Cruise line and first choice for cruising. Not any more.
Our first impression once on board was great. We had a infinite balcony on level 6 and loved it. The decor in all areas of the ship was first class.
We paid for the all inclusive package that was extremely disappointing. All the classic cocktails tasted like they were made with watered down spirits. The ...
We were looking forward to our first Celebrity cruise after hearing so many rave comments by our friends. In some ways, they were exactly right - the cabins were among the best we've found in the various cruises we've taken. On the other hand, the dining was not nearly as exceptional as they made it sound and the entertainment ranged from excellent to merely soso. Overall, we had a very nice ...
I have to say overall it was a great cruise. Started in Rotterdam and ended in Athens. The service was impeccable. So helpful and friendly. I was with a group of 12 others. We tried all 4 restaurants the first 4 nights then ate in Eden the 5th night. During that dinner we said we missed going to the same restaurant with the same waiter every night. So I spoke with the matre' d and every night at ...
We had the most beautiful sail away from Rotterdam Netherlands. Absolutely fantastic and one of my top ones! We had a beautiful balcony cabin on Navigation deck for the views. The ship is absolutely beautiful and the right size for us. We really enjoyed the food in MDR. Cocktails in most bars were again top notch except for Oceanview Bar which were many times hit or miss. We went to Pinnacle Grill ...
Setting off for New York from Rotterdam on the new Rotterdam ship was exciting as we were accompanied by other boats and ferries and ships horns. But I don’t think this happens on every cruise. There were several passengers with Covid who had disembarked from the previous cruise, which meant that boarding had been delayed due to an extensive cleaning on arrival in Rotterdam. Assigned boarding was ...
My best friend booked us this cruise for a girls trip. We were excited to see different parts of Europe and the ship was gorgeous online. Even better, the price appeared to be really good for the length and destinations of the trip.
Our first night here, a waiter in the buffet tried to sell us prostitutes and convince us to go into Rotterdam with him that night to go clubbing. We declined. ...
A long-time travel buddy and I traveled with Viking River Cruises on the Rhine Getaway.First, we spent 3 nights in Bruges, Belgium, at the Duke's Palace, a hotel that Viking chose for us. And it was wonderful! In addition to the good food and central location, I especially loved the old elevator.Touring the city was on our own with suggestions and maps from a Viking representative. Favorite ...