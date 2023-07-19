  • Newsletter
Rotterdam to Europe River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
37 reviews

1-10 of 37 Rotterdam to Europe River Cruise Reviews

EXCELLENT CRUISE!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Euribia

Michael Horst
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Me and my mother just love this cruise out of Rotterdam for Christmas. Food in MDR and Buffet was good, hot and a wide variety at all days. Entertainment great for younger and older people. Theater shows nice most of the days. Carousel lounge was the venue where we every evening with a 16 people Big Band and 2 singers ( Michael Buble like ). This was our 8th cruise on a MSC ship and ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Interior

Its great to be back to Celebrity

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Apex

tocruiseguy
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second cruise since the pandemic. We took a Viking Ocean Cruise in the spring and it was the most boring experience we have ever had, never again or at least not until we are in our 80's will be contemplate Viking again. The Apex on the other hand was amazing. Boarding in Rotterdam was very simple, on the ship in minutes. Our Aqua class cabin was amazing. We have never had a ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Didn't live up to the hype

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Apex

OZNBEYOND
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Celebrity was our favorite Cruise line and first choice for cruising. Not any more. Our first impression once on board was great. We had a infinite balcony on level 6 and loved it. The decor in all areas of the ship was first class. We paid for the all inclusive package that was extremely disappointing. All the classic cocktails tasted like they were made with watered down spirits. The ...
Sail Date: September 2023

A Very Nice Ship But Nothing Extraordinary

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Apex

pjrinal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were looking forward to our first Celebrity cruise after hearing so many rave comments by our friends. In some ways, they were exactly right - the cabins were among the best we've found in the various cruises we've taken. On the other hand, the dining was not nearly as exceptional as they made it sound and the entertainment ranged from excellent to merely soso. Overall, we had a very nice ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Not quite fond of this ship.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Apex

Cunarder12
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have to say overall it was a great cruise. Started in Rotterdam and ended in Athens. The service was impeccable. So helpful and friendly. I was with a group of 12 others. We tried all 4 restaurants the first 4 nights then ate in Eden the 5th night. During that dinner we said we missed going to the same restaurant with the same waiter every night. So I spoke with the matre' d and every night at ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Apex was Amazing!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Celebrity Apex

winifred
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Beautiful ship and we liked the infinite balconies, it made the cabin seem more spacious, lots to see and do around the ship. The ship was very clean, would liked to have seen EVERY passenger wash their hands before going into the buffet but even though there are large sinks at the entrance and hand gel stations it amazed us how many chose to completely ignore both! Perhaps they should take a ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Minus one star because: not enough Vikings!

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Zuiderdam

Glicker
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We had a great cabin - aft, veranda - that we loved. No diesel, smoke/ash and little noise from Lido above. Great views, tiny sitting area. We chose to take meclizine, starting the night before our cruise. This was the most sea we've seen on any cruise (still topped out at 2+ meters - 7-8 foot swells) and were both fine. I had anxiety but no actual motion sickness. There was an outbreak of ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Honeymoon on Celebrity Apex (AquaClass)

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Celebrity Apex

AGGL
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

My husband and I took this cruise for our honeymoon and selected AquaClass with infinite veranda. We LOVED it and highly recommend this ship. Even though the cruise was fully booked, the ship never really felt super crowded. There are lots of neat spaces that we found during our trip. Our thoughts on a few areas people often ask questions on are below. Infinite Verandas: I know these are very ...
Sail Date: July 2023

Not what I expected

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Celebrity Apex

Jisantangelo
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Ship was an Edge class. Boarding in Rotterdam looked like it would be painful, but was remarkably easy. The ship was very clean and we were accommodated as there was an error in our room assignment. Our cabin had the infinite veranda with floor to ceiling windows. Bathroom was a decent size and very clean. Bed was comfortable. Gede was our cabin stewart and did an excellent job. Eden ...
Sail Date: July 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Lovely well thought out ship, main dinning average.

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Celebrity Apex

Sheeno
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

A lovely ship. I had reservations on booking the Infinite Veranda room without an old style balcony but I was won over by the way the room opened up with light and space with this well thought out design. In reality this space is all you need. Food wise the Oceanview cafe food was outstanding for the amount of food produced and the setting was well thought out. Sadly even with lots of washing ...
Sail Date: July 2023

