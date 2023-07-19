Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Apex

This was our second cruise since the pandemic. We took a Viking Ocean Cruise in the spring and it was the most boring experience we have ever had, never again or at least not until we are in our 80's will be contemplate Viking again. The Apex on the other hand was amazing. Boarding in Rotterdam was very simple, on the ship in minutes. Our Aqua class cabin was amazing. We have never had a ...