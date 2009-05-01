We traveled to Scandinavia out of Amsterdam May 2023. We traveled with 10 people total, including a two year old. Had one penthouse room and three retreat suites.
We had done NCL last October and did the Haven so we were thrilled about trying the upscale Celebrity line.
I’m never using Celebrity again. The food was so atrocious (except for the Eden).
The customer service including an ...
My best friend booked us this cruise for a girls trip. We were excited to see different parts of Europe and the ship was gorgeous online. Even better, the price appeared to be really good for the length and destinations of the trip.
Our first night here, a waiter in the buffet tried to sell us prostitutes and convince us to go into Rotterdam with him that night to go clubbing. We declined. ...
Visiting norway and iceland
Again Queen Elizabeth has technical problems : can‘ t therefore landing in Isjafordur.
Excursions are cancelled; yesterday night the ship could‘t drive all the time with her max.
speed, so we had a delay in Akureyi.
I remember my cruising by QE 2 years ago: in St. Petersburg we could‘t depart;
by the way: it has been the same captain
Why cunard is not ...
NCL newest ship The Norwegian Breakaway just completed its first 1 night cruise from Rotterdam to Southampton and I was one of the lucky ones on this maiden cruise.
I will give you a full and detailed review of the ship.
Firstly the ship itself is much better looking than its sister Epic but still its not so eye catching as some may want.
The Waterfront promenade from what I saw does not ...
I had many personal problems but I can differ between my individual problems and the general condition on the ship.
There was a t-shirt available:
DAM good ship DAM good crew DAM good food DAM good shows DAM good cruise DAM good vacation
I will be very proud in the future to wear this t-shirt when I am going on other cruise lines.
DAM good ship
I was "mission control" of totally four ...
This was my 6th or 7th cruise, and my third with Holland America (prior 2 were to Alaska). This cruise left from Rotterdam for one week in the Norwegian fjords. A good friend, who had only previously cruised on small expeditionary ships joined us as I told her how satisfied I had been with Holland America in the past. To say I was embarrased by Holland America this time is a vast understatement. ...
Chaos at Rotterdam Cruise Terminal As a loyal HAL cruise guest (this was cruise # 6 this year and all on HAL) I am very disappointed in my most recent experience with their cruise to Norway on the Westerdam. This itinerary was a classic case of ongoing small details adding up to a very mediocre cruise experience. The worst experience happened on the day of embarkation. Rotterdam cruise terminal ...
Pre CruiseI absolutely love cruising and have been interested in it for many years. Went onboard my premiere cruise in September 2008 onboard the world's largest cruise ship Liberty of the Seas with Royal Caribbean which was a spectacular 7 night Western Caribbean cruise roundtrip from Miami, Florida. I had planned a trip to England to visit close ...
We just went on a short repositioning cruise from Rotterdam, the Netherlands to Southampton, UK. We flew into Rotterdam from London in the morning of sailing. It's a public holiday in the Netherlands, which we didn't know. My wife and I wandered around with all the shops closed. The lunch was done in the Burger King. The cruise terminal is not far from city centre, which only took us 10 minutes ...
This was our fourth cruise, the first two being on Holland America Line and the third on Celebrity. We wanted to have a look at the NCL "Freestyle" type of cruising and the five day itinerary out of Rotterdam seemed perfect. Especially as the balcony cabins were going at a reduced rate. Unfortunately, you get what you pay for and we were not impressed or happy with our cruise.Embarkation was not ...