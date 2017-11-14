  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Rome (Civitavecchia) to World Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
6 reviews

Filters

1-6 of 6 Rome (Civitavecchia) to World Cruise Reviews

Excellent first experience of Windstar

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
bulpittw
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Recommended by our travel agent and we were delighted. Service was outstanding throughout and our food excellent. The 3 restaurant choices gave us all the options we were looking for over the 17 night cruise. The itinerary gave us the best of popular ports and smaller ones that we visited for the first time. The marina was a little disappointing as distance we could swim was limited and no ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Larger Ship was OK but they need to work on Solo Program

Review for Riviera to World Cruise

User Avatar
Matollygirl
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I've done three cruises with Oceania before this one and had pretty good times - in those instances there seemed to be some fun folks interested in mingling with the solo travelers and the smaller ships were more cozy and open to mixing people - there were always plenty of shared tables and lots of inclusion. For some reason, this cruise had a different vibe - perhaps because it was the time and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Great again.....

Review for Riviera to World Cruise

User Avatar
Phil Y
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Just returned from our second cruise this year and once again we had a fantastic trip. The ship is beautiful , the crew and serving staff are all positive and helpful and eager to make your cruise special. Any issue is quickly resolved as was the case in Bordeaux when we were unable to get to the city centre due to protesters on a bridge. Dining is always a highlight and again all the venues ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Shore Excursions lacking

Review for Nautica to World Cruise

User Avatar
LauraI04
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was an college alumni organized cruise and I had a group of friends that went with me on a cruise of the Mediterranean (Spain, France and Italy). The ship service and food was very good. Our cabin was kept spotless. The crew was extremely well-trained and helpful. However, I was very disappointed in the shore excursions. They were very touristy, and lacking in depth. I have cruised with ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

South European Cruise

Review for Sirena to World Cruise

User Avatar
Arnie from Miami
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We recently returned from an eleven day cruise from Rome to Venice on the Oceania's Sirena. We picked this cruise because of the itinerary. The Oceania did an excellent job of getting to every port as scheduled so we had ample time at each port to explore. My only complaint is that we tendered twice, and the tender boats were very uncomfortable with no fans and very hot. We have been on ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Great Cruise

Review for Riviera to World Cruise

User Avatar
savvytraveler2
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

As usual, we chose this Oceania cruise for the itinerary, the food, and the service and it did not disappoint. Venice is a wonderful city to explore when you get away from the crowds around San Marco square. Other highlights on this itinerary included Malta, Rome and Barcelona. Although Oceania’s shore excursions are pricey and we are not fond of large group tours, we booked quite a few of their ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Traveled with disabled person

