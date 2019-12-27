This was our second Viking ocean cruise, two weeks from Civitavecchia to Piraeus via the Adriatic. Viking reps met us right by the luggage carousels at Rome airport but embarkation was slowed down by health screening at the quay. Our departure transfer was at a civilised 9.45 am though still dropped us at Athens airport 1½ hours before our check-in opened.
Along with ships’ modern Nordic ...
This cruise was originally called: "Cities of Antiquity & The Holy Land" and was renamed merely "Cities of Antiquity" after Israel and Cyprus were removed from the itinerary. We had a wonderful time and saw some truly remarkable sites. The ports of Pompeii, Heraklion, Rhodes, Malta, Turkey, Athens, and Santorini were beautiful and filled with so much history.
Boarding
We flew into Rome, ...
My sister and I had not been on a cruise for quite a few years and had heard about Viking Cruises, so when got a special offer, we decided to go. Everything seems to be planned pretty well, but if we had it to do over, we would have gone a couple days early so we could have visited Rome. Our room steward, Tito, provided very good room service. We always had a clean towel or ice when we needed ...
This was our 3rd Viking Cruise and it did not disappoint. It was so great! The Viking Staff members in each and every phase of the cruise are friendly and polite and excellent at their jobs. The food is always delicious and the excursions run like clockwork. Viking takes special care to hire the best excursion guides, most of whom have first-hand knowledgr about whatever country we are in. Our ...
We wanted a cruise over the holidays for our family, including our son and daughter in their mid twenties. We chose this as we had never been to Athens and our son had never been to Rome. We wanted a family trip over the hoiidays to interesting places and not just beaches. We got off to a bad start with travel complications and rather than arriving at 1:00 PM we did not arrive until close to ...
Everyone from the cabin steward the wait staff, the tour assistants the bartenders , everyone helpful and pleasant. The people the food the ship it was all amazing. the ship was decorated for the holidays and the new years eve celebration,and new years day brunch were excellent.
cabin was roomy enough and laid out conveniently
the dining room offered a nice variety and was relaxing ...
Excellent cruise, just as expected from Viking. Everytime we cruise, the service, food is consistent! Wonderful New Years Eve party and incredible brunch New Years Day, including an omelette and pasta station. We really enjoy relaxing in the restaurant as well as eating at World Cafe. We love that at World cafe you can order steaks, etc and they are made fresh as you wait. Embarkation was ...
This was our very first cruise of any kind, having been an owner of a sailboat. We thoroughly enjoyed all aspects of the cruise. We had been watching PBS for years, always seeing the ads for Viking River Cruises. And we were pleasantly surprised how much we enjoyed this cruise. We kept looking for a great deal. When one came online, we jumped at the chance. The ship was impeccably clean. ...
We went on a cruise 30 years ago and swore we would NEVER cruise again. We heard wonderful things about Viking and decided to give it a try. We are so happy we did. From the time we boarded the ship to the last step off, everyone was wonderful. Our cabin steward, James could not have been more attentive. We dined in all the restaurants and enjoyed each one. We did select the Silver beverage ...
This was our first time to Rome and Barcelona and we fell in love with the beauty, history and people of these iconic cities. We loved all the ports and wish the cruise would have been a couple of days longer to see more sites.
Ship was beautiful, stateroom was great- although we didn't spend much time in it. For us, cruise director was lacking in ability, personality and knowledge. (Please ...