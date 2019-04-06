Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Riviera

We chose this cruise because it was stopping at Bordeaux for 2 nights. We were in a Concierge cabin and enjoyed our cruise apart from a few concerns. In the pas we have always had bottled mineral water which we prefer.but now they are offering their own bottled Filtered water (Vero). Not quite the same! We decided to take advantage of the free laundry service. This was a disaster as the items ...