We are currently on this terrible cruise
Over 500 people on board have signed a petition protesting the way MSC are treating us.
1. So many sea days
Change of itinerary increasing itinerary to an extra 20 sea days, less port times, and no compensation for these changes or refunds of tax and port fees.
As compared to other cruise companies such as Cunard, princess, costa etc who have ...
Chose Cunard because we wanted a small ship, the dress code was what we were looking for, we knew we would be having a good time but it went above expectations! Cunard booked us a flight to Rome which was perfect, spend a couple of nights there, then boarded and from the very first minute all was flowing perfectly. Embarkation was perfect, I have mobility issues, they were so helpful, from our ...
We chose this cruise because it was stopping at Bordeaux for 2 nights. We were in a Concierge cabin and enjoyed our cruise apart from a few concerns. In the pas we have always had bottled mineral water which we prefer.but now they are offering their own bottled Filtered water (Vero). Not quite the same! We decided to take advantage of the free laundry service. This was a disaster as the items ...
Just returned from our second cruise this year and once again we had a fantastic trip. The ship is beautiful , the crew and serving staff are all positive and helpful and eager to make your cruise special. Any issue is quickly resolved as was the case in Bordeaux when we were unable to get to the city centre due to protesters on a bridge.
Dining is always a highlight and again all the venues ...
I've done three cruises with Oceania before this one and had pretty good times - in those instances there seemed to be some fun folks interested in mingling with the solo travelers and the smaller ships were more cozy and open to mixing people - there were always plenty of shared tables and lots of inclusion. For some reason, this cruise had a different vibe - perhaps because it was the time and ...
This was the first non-Carnival cruise my partner and I have been on, out of nine prior voyages. We were excited to try another cruise line as the destinations Carnival offers are limited, and have heard excellent feedback concerning NCL. The new ships NCL deploys each year, the itineraries, and the Free at Sea specials initially had us regretting years of exclusive loyalty to another company. ...
We are retired and have done 9 cruise's in the last 4 1/2 years with 5 different lines. Went on a 7 day on the NCL Gem. Had a great time food was wonderful and people were grand. We bought NCL dollars for the next cruise. Book a Spain trip and brought family. Started with the life boat drill. Staff did not even have a life jacket to show people. The Engineer that was head of our station was more ...
Ship was not tired as others had advised and we thought it was in good condition.
Embarkation and disembarkation were excellent and UK Customs Checks happened on board 2/3 days before docking at Southampton.
Restaurants were all excellent and we ate in 8 of them. Food was fantastic, however the service from the waiting staff was at best, variable. From shocking to good.Horizons was the worst ...
First Med cruise and first cruise with Princess. It exceeded our expectations. Everything was perfect. Staff were so nice. Food was fantastic. The activities and shows were all very good. Such nice treatment from all the crew. We met people from all over the world. This cruise had started in Singapore, picked up some more people in Dubai and then Rome, where we got on.
10 days of spoiling from ...
I just took the 10 Days Regal Princess out of New York last November and had the best food service and selection so I gather a group of friends to do the 10 Days Euro Explorer cruise and what a disappointment! Everyday the breakfast buffet is exactly the same! Where is the smoke salmon? If is behind the station and you have to ask for it! Water down coffee and hard as a rock toast! Lunch ...