We choose this cruise for the itinerary, and wanted to do Mediterranean and Transatlantic. The itinerary fit our needs perfectly. There were 4 of us, including a 17 year old. We've cruised other lines, for a total of 17 cruises, never on Celebrity.
Embarkation was the BEST ever! We walked in the terminal, no lines, they verified our negative covid tests and we proceeded to gangway. This ...
We embarked in Marseille for a 10 day Med cruise followed by a 16 day Transatlantic . The ship was spotless , the attention to Covid issues was excellent and the 800 crew members were all friendly and solicitous. Caviar was sparse but foie gras and lobster was there in abundance.
The entertainment was far superior to what we experienced on the Marina some years ago from Rome to Rio. We ...
WESTERN MEDITERRANEAN EXPLORER ON THE VIKING SKY
We were 2 couples (65+) on this wonderful cruise. Having 5 countries and 11 ports & cities to visit was amazing. Previously we had been on 3 Viking River Cruises and 1 Viking Ocean cruise. We all agreed it was a great trip. Viking handled everything from beginning to end perfectly. It was an amazing itinerary. The Sky is a great ship, with ...
From the moment we were greeted by Viking staff and crew to our departure, it was a terrific trip. The staff is warm and genuine and were so accommodating to any and every request. Truly exceptional individuals work for Viking. Tours were efficient and enjoyable. Loved the attention to detail in all the restaurants. Manfredi’s was a favorite. The Explorer Lounge was enjoyed before and after ...
We have been on four Viking River cruises (China, Russia, Passage to Eastern Europe, Windmills and Tulips) and two Viking Ocean Cruises (From the Caribbean to the Amazon and Western Mediterranean Explorer). We make our choices of cruises based on itinerary. We have traveled on brands of ships with 50 and 100 passengers which we enjoyed very much. The only cruise ship bigger than a Viking Ocean was ...
A Mediterranean ocean cruise- what could be better than that? Well, okay, perhap a Mediterranean cruise in the spring as opposed to the beginning of December - but weather be damned, Viking handled its part of the trip briliiantly!
The first jaw-drop was being greeted by name by so many of the crew. I used to teach and needed at least a couple of days with identification notes in order to know ...
Itinerary was just what we were looking for. These ports are not to be missed.
All events from embarkation to dis-embarkment and everything in between went smoothly and we have no regrets.
Cabin lovely, cabin attendants were attentive, food excellent and served with professionalism, many options for dining, decent wine served with meals.
We love Viking because it caters to a mature ...
We liked the combination of a Western Mediterranean itinerary followed by a relaxing trans Atlantic cruise over the Holidays.
Our impressions were overwhelmingly positive and we would definitely cruise with Viking again, either River or Ocean. But I will point out two issues where this cruise did not match well with our needs. The excursions were top notch, and informational material made it ...
We wanted to see Spain and Portugal. This Cruise fit the bill. We don’t especially like big ocean cruises, so we liked the smaller ship idea. I can’t really fault the ship, but since we have only been on one other “ocean” cruise, it certainly was far better than the ocean cruise we were on previously. Unfortunately, we have been on three Viking River Cruises and found ourselves comparing our ...
We joined the Viking Sky at its first port Pisa due to an airline delay. From the minute we called to explain that we would join the cruise a day late Viking handled everything. They met us at Pisa airport drove us to the ship and found and delivered our luggage that never made it to Pisa. Nothing was too much trouble for them.
The food and wine was excellent with good service. We often ...