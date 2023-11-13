This was a transatantic from rome to new york. i did this cruise last year on ncl epic and didn't much like it, but i've been on the gem and other gem class ships and you were never in doublt you were on a ship, no matter where you were. it looked like a cruise ship, smelt like a cruise ship everyone knew. the giant floating shopping centers don't appeal to me. i don't want to have to board ...
I would like to start out this review with I love Viking! This is our 4th Viking cruise, and we have always had excellent food, excellent service, and great cabins.
Foodwise, on the Neptune we ate in both specialty restaurants, excellent menus and food. The Chefs Table was an incredible oriental set of pairings that we very much enjoyed. Manfredi’s was more than you could eat pure Italian ...
The Nieuw Statendam just came out of dry dock, so this was an opportunity to see what a newish ship was like as well as a transatlantic; the holiday time sailing was an added bonus. The dates allowed us to spend some time in Rome before departure, so we were able to do a land cruise. Returning to FLL helped minimize flight costs.
The food was overall very good; Club Orange dining room service ...
I would recommend you pick a different ship and even a different cruise line completely. It is really that bad. The worse of the worst? The food. The overall food quality and selection is poor. Not what you would expect from HAL. The food is either way overcooked or undercooked. The service is slow and there are way too many mistakes. Seriously it is a cruise where you actually dread meal time. On ...
I needed to go to the US and found this transatlantic for a good price and the timing that I needed. My first Holland America cruise 6 months prior on the Rotterdam was disappointing, but I gave HA another try. This cruise was much better. The atmosphere was much more relaxed (I'm assuming this stems from management down), and the crew seemed less uptight too. There weren't constant announcements ...
Having crossed the Atlantic last year from Southampton on the disappointed Sky Princess, our travel companions persuaded us to try again this year on the Enchanted Princess. This year was far better than last. We were disappointed to skip Funchal on the island of Madeira due to a strike by the Portugese harbor pilots and the substituted stop of Gran Canary was not nearly as good.
Overall the ...
This was my first cruise since the pandemic.I noticed a real decline in the food and noticed soiled upholstery on much of the fabric furniture.Soiled carpets along our hallway to our cabin.This is the last ship to be built in its class.I sailed the Royal Princess in 2015 and there was no comparison!Some of the furniture seems more cheaply constructed like the sofa bed in our stateroom L216.The ...
I wanted to try a royal class ship and picked the enchanted princess for the European ports. But as luck will have it . They had to cancel Madeira due to a naval pilot strike. The ship is beautiful, clean but is showing wear in the cabin and hallway carpets, and lumpy beds. The only annoying things are the cost cutting measures put in place. Note cost cutting words were used by Princess staff. ...
We traveled for 13 days before the cruise. A summary of pre-cruise travels: Porto was a “10” all around. Sintra a solid and enjoyable “8.” Florence perhaps a “3” if I am being generous. If we had to plan this again, we would have stayed longer in Porto and ...
We tried an MSC Cruise from Rome after getting a great deal on a black Friday sale. I am glad we didn't pay a ton for the cruise. It came with included WIFI that worked really well. Also a drink package which was great. The ports were all ones we enjoyed and had looked forward to them.
Ship was nice and new but just felt like it was done on the cheap. Seemed like every where you looked ...