Review for a World Cruise Cruise on MSC Poesia

The internet was terrible and expensive. We had to get several visas, but few were actually needed. For example, we had to have a visa to South Korea to board the ship, but later we found that no one needed a visa to SK. MSC will not give me a refund for the unnecessary visa. We paid for a larger room that did not exist on that ship, with no refund in sight. Food was decent, but not great. Rooms ...