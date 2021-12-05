We did a 7 night repositioning Greek Isles cruise.
It's our 3rd on Princess (20+ cruises in total).
We've cruised on the Royal princess before which is a same class ship. But the regal is slightly better in design.
Pros.....
- The ship is lovely. Understated luxury. The swimming pools and hot tubs are great. Well equipped modern gym.
- Staff were all amazing. A real credit to ...
Chose this cruise because of the itinerary (mostly ports we had never visited) and a prior very positive experience on Silversea.
The cruise itself, the staff, the ship, the overall experience was wonderful. However....
The pre-cruise experience was less than such. I will blame Covid. While we were aware that a 24-hour pre-embarkation test was required, which we chose to have administered ...
-Foods:
From good to excellent. The serving potions in the dinning rooms are smaller but of course, you can always order more.
-Services:
Beyond expectations (state room staffs, dining room staffs, services desk staffs). I lost all my baggage at the airport, and get on board with just my backpack. Service desk people gave us $250 for emergency spending and three days later, all my ...
We joined this cruise with our 6 other friends to experience the Regent 6 star luxury service .
We were not warned that it would be the first cruise back in service after a 25 month break and short on trained staff . The cruise missed 3 of the 10 ports due to bad weather which added to the disappointment.
The rooms were luxurious and comfortable with a tiny balcony but pretty much up to the ...
This was our first Regent cruise. Friends had spoken well of them and of course we had seen the TV programme claiming they offered the best and most luxurious standard of cruising.
Our pre-cruise stay at the Westin Excelsior in Rome was a mixed experience. The hotel is large and historic but tired . We had a large room and en suite but the shower door was nearly off its hinges and the bottom ...
We have never been on Regent before, and made the choice about 6 weeks before sailing on the assurance that mask wearing was discretionary throughout the ship, due to Regent’s advanced air circulation/ventilation system on board.
This proved to be wrong on receipt of an email that due to sailing in EU waters, COVID rules were in full operation on board. Bad Start! No cancellation ...
There was a very good deal for penthouse suites for Voyagers return to cruising, so we booked.
It turned out Regent had double booked and offered us an even better deal on a concierge suite, we took up the offer...
We flew from Heathrow arriving in Rome rather late in the evening and were transferred to the Westin Excelsior, well our room was enormous with a separate sitting room furnished ...
We had wanted to try Regent seven seas for a while and when my travel agent contacted me with this cruise I booked a concierge room on deck 9. After two years not cruising we were so looking forward to sailing with the top cruise line !
This cruise was not a good experience from the start, the transfers were appalling, 150 people all waiting by the baggage reclaim at Rome airport for over an an ...
Balcony Cabin:
I stayed in a balcony cabin on deck 8 aft. The cabin itself was a good size and had tons of storage including a double spread wardrobe, 6 draws, 2 bed side tables, under bed storage (for suitcases) and storage under the sink in the bathroom. There was a small 1 seater lounger and a stool underneath the vanity station. There was a hairdryer, a safe and a kettle in my cabin (I ...
Took this transatlantic with family and my dad's cousin loved everything from the ports to the food to the staff very friendly captain gave the weather every morning at 1000 am very morning weather was great for the crossing.orderd the strip steak and pasta was amazing.had to skip azores because of weather I understood took the ship from Athens to Rome transportation to the ship in Athens was ...