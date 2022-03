No rating

Review for Ruby Princess to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

This was the 2nd half of our biggest holiday ever! We had been on a land based tour of France - Spain and landed in Rome, Italy to join the most wonderful cruise ever! Yes it was only our2nd cruise ever (there was nothing wrong with our first its just that well) cruising is awesome! Everytime you cruise you have the opportunity to meet and make lifelong friends and I believe we have done this on ...