MSC Grandiosa April 19, 2022
About me:
Hello all, thank you for taking the time to read my extensive review of the MSC Grandiosa. For better context, it’s always helpful to understand the client that is writing the review of a cruise company. I have long taken advantage of Cruise Critic and the resources on here to plan as perfect of vacation as possible! That being said, ...
It is a new cruise ship build cheap way. 3 tiny Swiming pools so it is so crowded you do t want to use it. We went from jaddah and there was 1/3 passenger capacity but it was really crowded around pools, buffets, bars. Staff is lovely but completely or trained so bartenders don’t know drinks, waiters have no clue what they do. In typical Italian way nobody knows anything. Which deck we disembark? ...
Balcony Cabin:
I stayed in a balcony cabin on deck 8 aft. The cabin itself was a good size and had tons of storage including a double spread wardrobe, 6 draws, 2 bed side tables, under bed storage (for suitcases) and storage under the sink in the bathroom. There was a small 1 seater lounger and a stool underneath the vanity station. There was a hairdryer, a safe and a kettle in my cabin (I ...
After a week on MSC Grandiosa it was heaven to be on Seaside. Very well organized Yacht Club, great cabin and beautiful ship with outdoor promenade. Service was Top and so much better than on the Grandiosa. Stateroom had a great lay out. Minibar included. Choice of one large bottle of alcoholic drink or champagne on arrival and daily canapésin room. Roomservice free. I liked the bed a lot and the ...
This was our 5th MSC cruise and 3rd in Yacht Club (we have taken 30+ cruises from Carnival to Regent and a suite on the QE2). The prior 4 were out of Miami therefore we are not sure which differences were COVID-related and which relate to the different ship or location. Booking this cruise was a "roll of the dice" after three prior cancellations. We were not sure that it would actually take place ...
Lets start off with the really great. Cruising is back! We are a couple nearing 50 and have now been on 85+ cruises on 11 different lines all over the world. Our main go to has been Celebrity, Royal and lately HAL and Oceania. We enjoy great food and wonderful service and this cruise ticket off just one of those boxes. More on that later.
We chose this cruise just for the only reason MSC at ...
First Mediterranean cruise, I've been on 10 total cruises. Service was great staff was friendly, restaurant staff was friendly and entertaining and was really involved in keeping our young children smiling. Food was ...ok... nothing special, still was better than you'd get at the drive thru. This was right at the beginning of COVID-19 in Italy, MSC was quick to respond on board and a clean ship ...
I went on this cruise with my daughter and her two little boys, aged 4 and 6. We chose it because it matched the boy’s half term dates. The ship looked enormous, I really doubted it would be ‘for me’. With the corona virus our passports were examined, page by page, to ensure we hadn’t visited a China or Asia and our temperatures taken. We also had to answer health questions. The boarding ...
It had a very good itinerary of destinations, at the right time for our plans.
The destinations were great. The ship was very clean and comfortable. The food was awful. Very little selection, very slow service, very bland tasting, very little portions, very plain food. The pizza and baked fish were good.
Everything was for sale - that normally comes standard with most quality cruises. ...
I would avoid this commercial cruise altogether.
Cons:
- Over populated ship (over 6000+ people)
- Rude front desk & excursion staff that have poor customer service
- Overpriced and disappointing excursions you could do on your own
- Docks far, mostly have to shuttle to city centers
-They make many charges and mistakes on your bill
- Shower water breaks out your ...