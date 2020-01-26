  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
MSC Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews

Entertainment crew during a dance contest
Yacht Club cabin bathroom
Yacht Club balcony cabin
Balcony
Cruiser Rating
3.1
Average
220 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 220 MSC Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews

Poor quality service and food but ship real pretty like your girlfriend

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
CruiseM1018
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Cruise review MSC Grandiosa April 19, 2022 About me: Hello all, thank you for taking the time to read my extensive review of the MSC Grandiosa. For better context, it’s always helpful to understand the client that is writing the review of a cruise company. I have long taken advantage of Cruise Critic and the resources on here to plan as perfect of vacation as possible! That being said, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Check review before you waste your money

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
karolinaferenc
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

It is a new cruise ship build cheap way. 3 tiny Swiming pools so it is so crowded you do t want to use it. We went from jaddah and there was 1/3 passenger capacity but it was really crowded around pools, buffets, bars. Staff is lovely but completely or trained so bartenders don’t know drinks, waiters have no clue what they do. In typical Italian way nobody knows anything. Which deck we disembark? ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

A Northern European (Christmas) Cruise

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
cruiseships8888
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Balcony Cabin: I stayed in a balcony cabin on deck 8 aft. The cabin itself was a good size and had tons of storage including a double spread wardrobe, 6 draws, 2 bed side tables, under bed storage (for suitcases) and storage under the sink in the bathroom. There was a small 1 seater lounger and a stool underneath the vanity station. There was a hairdryer, a safe and a kettle in my cabin (I ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Great Yacht Club

Review for MSC Seaside to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Michel D99
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After a week on MSC Grandiosa it was heaven to be on Seaside. Very well organized Yacht Club, great cabin and beautiful ship with outdoor promenade. Service was Top and so much better than on the Grandiosa. Stateroom had a great lay out. Minibar included. Choice of one large bottle of alcoholic drink or champagne on arrival and daily canapésin room. Roomservice free. I liked the bed a lot and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Yacht Club during COVID

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
ggenner
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 5th MSC cruise and 3rd in Yacht Club (we have taken 30+ cruises from Carnival to Regent and a suite on the QE2). The prior 4 were out of Miami therefore we are not sure which differences were COVID-related and which relate to the different ship or location. Booking this cruise was a "roll of the dice" after three prior cancellations. We were not sure that it would actually take place ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite Duplex

Traveled with children

It's great to be back cruising, but for me MSC will probably be a one off.

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Fredrik
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Lets start off with the really great. Cruising is back! We are a couple nearing 50 and have now been on 85+ cruises on 11 different lines all over the world. Our main go to has been Celebrity, Royal and lately HAL and Oceania. We enjoy great food and wonderful service and this cruise ticket off just one of those boxes. More on that later. We chose this cruise just for the only reason MSC at ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

No complaints

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
DFH_VT
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

First Mediterranean cruise, I've been on 10 total cruises. Service was great staff was friendly, restaurant staff was friendly and entertaining and was really involved in keeping our young children smiling. Food was ...ok... nothing special, still was better than you'd get at the drive thru. This was right at the beginning of COVID-19 in Italy, MSC was quick to respond on board and a clean ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

Traveled with children

Stunning Ship

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Norahkiora
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I went on this cruise with my daughter and her two little boys, aged 4 and 6. We chose it because it matched the boy’s half term dates. The ship looked enormous, I really doubted it would be ‘for me’. With the corona virus our passports were examined, page by page, to ensure we hadn’t visited a China or Asia and our temperatures taken. We also had to answer health questions. The boarding ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Super Family (2 Balcony Staterooms)

Clean Ship - Everything Else Disappointing

Review for MSC Opera to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
yakety sax
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

It had a very good itinerary of destinations, at the right time for our plans. The destinations were great. The ship was very clean and comfortable. The food was awful. Very little selection, very slow service, very bland tasting, very little portions, very plain food. The pizza and baked fish were good. Everything was for sale - that normally comes standard with most quality cruises. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Horrible Staff

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Titus787
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I would avoid this commercial cruise altogether. Cons: - Over populated ship (over 6000+ people) - Rude front desk & excursion staff that have poor customer service - Overpriced and disappointing excursions you could do on your own - Docks far, mostly have to shuttle to city centers -They make many charges and mistakes on your bill - Shower water breaks out your ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Oceania Cruises Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews
