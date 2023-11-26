  • Newsletter
Rome (Civitavecchia) to Italy Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
3,449 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 3,449 Rome (Civitavecchia) to Italy Cruise Reviews

Deserves to be called a CRUISE SHIP

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Gem

DIDISEVEN
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was a transatantic from rome to new york. i did this cruise last year on ncl epic and didn't much like it, but i've been on the gem and other gem class ships and you were never in doublt you were on a ship, no matter where you were. it looked like a cruise ship, smelt like a cruise ship everyone knew. the giant floating shopping centers don't appeal to me. i don't want to have to board ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

DON'T DO IT

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Epic

Mickey1948
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This ship is very old and outdated. Poor condition, rust on bathroom wall and the balcony area. The interior was old and worn out and not very appealing as it was dark and dreary. While inside the ship during the day you felt like it was nightime. the food was just average with limited places to eat lunch or breakfast. The entertainment was just so-so and limited for a long 16 day cruise. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Courtyard Villa with Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Ports very good, ship not so good

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Epic

yea Europe
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 4th Norweigan ship and cruise. Out of 20 cruises sailed this was the worst ship we have ever been on. The venues for the shows were small, the layout of the ship was noisy, and the food was cold or overdone, more often than not. The entertainment was repeated and not that great of quality. A large casino , but prices of buyins were high so tables sat empty a lot. Speciality ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Great Deal but not worth it!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Epic

LovestoRelaxandhaveFun!
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because it was a great price and we loved the ports prior to the transatlantic crossing. Here are some bullet points of our disappointment: When I entered my stateroom there was duct tape on the vent in the shower room and the toilet room. There was lots of rust all around the ship, including our balcony. There were ceiling tiles falling down in one of ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Best Western Mediterranean Cruise Itinerary

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Neptune

Bobkirkland
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I would like to start out this review with I love Viking! This is our 4th Viking cruise, and we have always had excellent food, excellent service, and great cabins. Foodwise, on the Neptune we ate in both specialty restaurants, excellent menus and food. The Chefs Table was an incredible oriental set of pairings that we very much enjoyed. Manfredi’s was more than you could eat pure Italian ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Amazing Experience for my first time with Viking

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Venus

Patti D
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I've always been interested in taking a Viking River cruise but to be perfectly honest the cost is a bit too high for my pocketbook. When I saw this Ocean Cruise in one of the ads I had been receiving it just seemed too good to pass up. 14 days, including free airfare, excursions at no charge for each port of call, no charge for wine at meals, specialty restaurants with no upcharge was right up ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Nothing Like Cruising With Viking

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Venus

Timely59800
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Viking is Fantastic! Need I say more. The friendliness of service both for our cabin and the resturaunts was more than great. Staff remembered our names, which, was very impressive. You asked for something you needed, you got it and right a way. Not hours later. We ate at the speciality resturaunts, the food was as good as eatting at a 5 star resturaunt on shore. The entertainment was impeccable. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Superb!

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Venus

OnlyYou_1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had been on a Viking River Cruise 4 years ago and had an awesome experience! When we booked this ocean cruise we were a bit hesitant because we were afraid that nothing could compare to our river experience! We were absolutely thrilled with the ocean too. For days we’d say we liked this or that and thought that we’d have an obvious opinion. We determined that as Viking has such ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Happy Holidays from Rome - a transatlantic experience

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Nieuw Statendam

Haljo1935
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Nieuw Statendam just came out of dry dock, so this was an opportunity to see what a newish ship was like as well as a transatlantic; the holiday time sailing was an added bonus. The dates allowed us to spend some time in Rome before departure, so we were able to do a land cruise. Returning to FLL helped minimize flight costs. The food was overall very good; Club Orange dining room service ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

A Huge Disappointment

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Nieuw Statendam

StevenLaChance1
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I would recommend you pick a different ship and even a different cruise line completely. It is really that bad. The worse of the worst? The food. The overall food quality and selection is poor. Not what you would expect from HAL. The food is either way overcooked or undercooked. The service is slow and there are way too many mistakes. Seriously it is a cruise where you actually dread meal time. On ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Family Oceanview Stateroom

