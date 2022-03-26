  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Rome (Civitavecchia) Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

3.9
2867 reviews

1-10 of 2,867 Rome (Civitavecchia) Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Beautiful places with, at times, a struggling ship

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Ssmiff
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We consider ourselves as easily pleased and fair - so here goes The boarding at Civitavecchia (Rome) was seamless at our allocated time. We had all our paper work ready and check-in complete, with COVID test etc, which I think helped as there were plenty of folk sitting around waiting. If you do decide to get a test there, yes, as advertised, it will cost $65. There were places apparently in ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Fantastic cruise on a great ship

Review for Regal Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Eastboundanddown
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

We did a 7 night repositioning Greek Isles cruise. It's our 3rd on Princess (20+ cruises in total). We've cruised on the Royal princess before which is a same class ship. But the regal is slightly better in design. Pros..... - The ship is lovely. Understated luxury. The swimming pools and hot tubs are great. Well equipped modern gym. - Staff were all amazing. A real credit to ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

1.2 Billion Dollars worth of Incompetence

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Schlinger
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

It's probably going to be difficult to describe the full extend of our disappointment with this cruise, but I'll give it my best try, with as much detail as possible so that you can appreciate why we were so disappointed. Embarkation Got on after spending an endless time waiting for an antigen test (which later showed up on the invoice as a $65 pp charge, when it doesn't even cost half ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

Poor quality service and food but ship real pretty like your girlfriend

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
CruiseM1018
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Cruise review MSC Grandiosa April 19, 2022 About me: Hello all, thank you for taking the time to read my extensive review of the MSC Grandiosa. For better context, it’s always helpful to understand the client that is writing the review of a cruise company. I have long taken advantage of Cruise Critic and the resources on here to plan as perfect of vacation as possible! That being said, ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Probably done with Oceania

Review for Riviera to Mediterranean

User Avatar
p598738
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We had sailed on Riviera before. We had also sailed on Marina. We have 40 plus cruises of all types under our belts. Anyway, we chose the one because of the itinerary, We were on deck 7. The cabin was as we expected. I think there were about 700 passengers, By and large the services were pretty good. The ship was not allowed to visit Malta. More on that later. We had reservations in all 4 ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

not as good as expected -management needs attitude adjustment

Review for Riviera to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Grandmajoe
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

While our stateroom was lovely (OC Suite aft end of ship), and most of the ship was ship shape, 2 out of 2 Jacuzzis in our suite did not work. The problem was solved on the 6th day of cruising! The management of the hotel side tried to put the problem back on me for not reporting it (which I had), accused me of using them (which I had not because they were broken and I was NOT told they were ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Oceania Suite

It's complicated

Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
RatherBCrusin'
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because of the itinerary (mostly ports we had never visited) and a prior very positive experience on Silversea. The cruise itself, the staff, the ship, the overall experience was wonderful. However.... The pre-cruise experience was less than such. I will blame Covid. While we were aware that a 24-hour pre-embarkation test was required, which we chose to have administered ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Beyond expectations.

Review for Regal Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Review1
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

-Foods: From good to excellent. The serving potions in the dinning rooms are smaller but of course, you can always order more. -Services: Beyond expectations (state room staffs, dining room staffs, services desk staffs). I lost all my baggage at the airport, and get on board with just my backpack. Service desk people gave us $250 for emergency spending and three days later, all my ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Disappointing and certainly not an unrivalled experience !

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
pattieuk
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We joined this cruise with our 6 other friends to experience the Regent 6 star luxury service . We were not warned that it would be the first cruise back in service after a 25 month break and short on trained staff . The cruise missed 3 of the 10 ports due to bad weather which added to the disappointment. The rooms were luxurious and comfortable with a tiny balcony but pretty much up to the ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

A bit of a disappointment.......

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Salmo salar
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first Regent cruise. Friends had spoken well of them and of course we had seen the TV programme claiming they offered the best and most luxurious standard of cruising. Our pre-cruise stay at the Westin Excelsior in Rome was a mixed experience. The hotel is large and historic but tired . We had a large room and en suite but the shower door was nearly off its hinges and the bottom ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Other Cruise Styles from Rome (Civitavecchia) Reviews
Rome (Civitavecchia) Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Rome (Civitavecchia) Adventure Cruises Cruise Reviews
Rome (Civitavecchia) Golf Cruises Cruise Reviews
Rome (Civitavecchia) Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
