This was a transatantic from rome to new york. i did this cruise last year on ncl epic and didn't much like it, but i've been on the gem and other gem class ships and you were never in doublt you were on a ship, no matter where you were. it looked like a cruise ship, smelt like a cruise ship everyone knew. the giant floating shopping centers don't appeal to me. i don't want to have to board ...
I would like to start out this review with I love Viking! This is our 4th Viking cruise, and we have always had excellent food, excellent service, and great cabins.
Foodwise, on the Neptune we ate in both specialty restaurants, excellent menus and food. The Chefs Table was an incredible oriental set of pairings that we very much enjoyed. Manfredi’s was more than you could eat pure Italian ...
Having crossed the Atlantic last year from Southampton on the disappointed Sky Princess, our travel companions persuaded us to try again this year on the Enchanted Princess. This year was far better than last. We were disappointed to skip Funchal on the island of Madeira due to a strike by the Portugese harbor pilots and the substituted stop of Gran Canary was not nearly as good.
Overall the ...
This was my first cruise since the pandemic.I noticed a real decline in the food and noticed soiled upholstery on much of the fabric furniture.Soiled carpets along our hallway to our cabin.This is the last ship to be built in its class.I sailed the Royal Princess in 2015 and there was no comparison!Some of the furniture seems more cheaply constructed like the sofa bed in our stateroom L216.The ...
I wanted to try a royal class ship and picked the enchanted princess for the European ports. But as luck will have it . They had to cancel Madeira due to a naval pilot strike. The ship is beautiful, clean but is showing wear in the cabin and hallway carpets, and lumpy beds. The only annoying things are the cost cutting measures put in place. Note cost cutting words were used by Princess staff. ...
Please note, this is a long, detailed, log-like review. If you just want the summary and conclusions just scroll on down to the bottom!
We traveled for 13 days before the cruise. A summary of pre-cruise travels: Porto was a “10” all around. Sintra a solid and enjoyable “8.” Florence perhaps a “3” if I am being generous. If we had to plan this again, we would have stayed longer in Porto and ...
We tried an MSC Cruise from Rome after getting a great deal on a black Friday sale. I am glad we didn't pay a ton for the cruise. It came with included WIFI that worked really well. Also a drink package which was great. The ports were all ones we enjoyed and had looked forward to them.
Ship was nice and new but just felt like it was done on the cheap. Seemed like every where you looked ...
We chose this cruise because it was going to interesting places we hadn't seen before, and finishing in New York. Firstly we would mention that the ship was very nice, as was our room. On the whole, the food was very good, (on many occasions, could be hotter) and in most cases the staff were excellent. However in regard to organisation, It was a shambles! Half way through the cruise they ran out ...
This is our 5th cruise on NCL in 2 years. Probably our last. In all of the previous cruises with NCL the dinning experience was different. This sailing sucked. They did not or are not offering reservations at the main dining rooms. Waits have been over an hour most meals. Once seated the meal takes over an hour to get all of the food. My wife has a food allergy and the buffet staff could not ...
Before I begin my review of the cruise, I want to say that we are Sapphire with NCL. That means that we have spent a few days cruising with NCL and have seen many changes over the past few years. We cruised 46-days with NCL in 2023 alone.
If you think that this is leading up to a bad review then you would be correct. While there were many good things about this cruise, like some of the ...