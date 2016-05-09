Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Gem

For a 11 day cruise there was only non NCL production and one NCL crew show. The rest of the nights were fill ins that were not all that great. It was some thing to do but not the quality that you would expect from NCL on a 11 day cruise. The breakfast in the buffet was ok it was food but it had no variety. It took a couple of days for them to get the scrambled eggs scrambled instead being ...