The ship is beautiful, and the crew are fantastic, but that’s where it ends. The food is absolutely terrible, in some cases inedible. The entertainment was horrible, one female singer every night strumming on a guitar whose voice was not very pleasant. The port docks were lousy, full of cranes, containers and tractor trailers. I would definitely not recommend this cruise at all.
It’s expensive ...
Cruise was recommended by a friend.
I usually sail with Royal Caribbean lines.
I thought I would try a different one. You really notice the cut backs on this ship. Food wasn’t great service was slow and tables weren’t clean sometimes took other people’s dishes away so we could have their table. Cut back on shows same 3 guys playing piano and singing for the 11 days not much entertainment. ...
For a 11 day cruise there was only non NCL production and one NCL crew show. The rest of the nights were fill ins that were not all that great. It was some thing to do but not the quality that you would expect from NCL on a 11 day cruise.
The breakfast in the buffet was ok it was food but it had no variety. It took a couple of days for them to get the scrambled eggs scrambled instead being ...
Just returned from our second cruise this year and once again we had a fantastic trip. The ship is beautiful , the crew and serving staff are all positive and helpful and eager to make your cruise special. Any issue is quickly resolved as was the case in Bordeaux when we were unable to get to the city centre due to protesters on a bridge.
Dining is always a highlight and again all the venues ...
I've done three cruises with Oceania before this one and had pretty good times - in those instances there seemed to be some fun folks interested in mingling with the solo travelers and the smaller ships were more cozy and open to mixing people - there were always plenty of shared tables and lots of inclusion. For some reason, this cruise had a different vibe - perhaps because it was the time and ...
We chose this cruise because it was stopping at Bordeaux for 2 nights. We were in a Concierge cabin and enjoyed our cruise apart from a few concerns. In the pas we have always had bottled mineral water which we prefer.but now they are offering their own bottled Filtered water (Vero). Not quite the same! We decided to take advantage of the free laundry service. This was a disaster as the items ...
My husband and I were on the Nautica for the 10-day Western Europe Escapade. We sailed from the Port of Rome to Barcelona and then visited Cartagena, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Oporto, Portugal; Bilbao, Spain; and Bordeaux, France. It ended in Southhampton, from which we were bused to Heathrow.
The very beginning of our cruise was also the worst part of it. I thought it would make things easier ...
I choose it because I travel with my 81-year old mother and was an excellent opportunity to know different cities by using the cruise as a hotel. I had the chance to stay on a suite with balcony and it was amazing. Wonderful staff and service.
Restaurants were great and food was incredible. Since we were on a suite, the menu was different from the other cabins, but, nevertheless we went to the ...
This was our 16th cruise, second on Hal. We chose because of the new ship of the MS Koningsdam and the christening cruise, plus we liked several of the ports as well. It was one of the most fabulous trips we have ever taken. The Koningsdam ship is stunning and well-designed (I am an Interior Designer) so I was more critical than the average person and it was an entire time of eye-candy in the ...
Service was par for the course for HAL; gracious and sincere. This is a ship of a new and different kind for HAL. I missed the promenade with chairs and open, friendly walkways, my wife doesn't spend much time out on the promenade, so she didn't feel deprived. The fitness center is first-rate with lots of treadmill machines (maybe too many) and perhaps a bit shy on weight machines. We loved, ...