Rome (Civitavecchia) to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
14 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 14 Rome (Civitavecchia) to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Very disappointed

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Azzurra

User Avatar
Joe Russo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship is beautiful, and the crew are fantastic, but that’s where it ends. The food is absolutely terrible, in some cases inedible. The entertainment was horrible, one female singer every night strumming on a guitar whose voice was not very pleasant. The port docks were lousy, full of cranes, containers and tractor trailers. I would definitely not recommend this cruise at all. It’s expensive ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

Disappointing not up to my expectations

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Gem

User Avatar
ScarletScarletB
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Cruise was recommended by a friend. I usually sail with Royal Caribbean lines. I thought I would try a different one. You really notice the cut backs on this ship. Food wasn’t great service was slow and tables weren’t clean sometimes took other people’s dishes away so we could have their table. Cut back on shows same 3 guys playing piano and singing for the 11 days not much entertainment. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Not up to the quality level of previous NCL cruises

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Gem

User Avatar
Traveler 46
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

For a 11 day cruise there was only non NCL production and one NCL crew show. The rest of the nights were fill ins that were not all that great. It was some thing to do but not the quality that you would expect from NCL on a 11 day cruise. The breakfast in the buffet was ok it was food but it had no variety. It took a couple of days for them to get the scrambled eggs scrambled instead being ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Great again.....

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Riviera

User Avatar
Phil Y
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Just returned from our second cruise this year and once again we had a fantastic trip. The ship is beautiful , the crew and serving staff are all positive and helpful and eager to make your cruise special. Any issue is quickly resolved as was the case in Bordeaux when we were unable to get to the city centre due to protesters on a bridge. Dining is always a highlight and again all the venues ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Larger Ship was OK but they need to work on Solo Program

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Riviera

User Avatar
Matollygirl
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I've done three cruises with Oceania before this one and had pretty good times - in those instances there seemed to be some fun folks interested in mingling with the solo travelers and the smaller ships were more cozy and open to mixing people - there were always plenty of shared tables and lots of inclusion. For some reason, this cruise had a different vibe - perhaps because it was the time and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Rome to Southampton Riviera August 2019

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Riviera

User Avatar
CCARBERT
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it was stopping at Bordeaux for 2 nights. We were in a Concierge cabin and enjoyed our cruise apart from a few concerns. In the pas we have always had bottled mineral water which we prefer.but now they are offering their own bottled Filtered water (Vero). Not quite the same! We decided to take advantage of the free laundry service. This was a disaster as the items ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Very bad start but got better

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
Puget Sounder
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I were on the Nautica for the 10-day Western Europe Escapade. We sailed from the Port of Rome to Barcelona and then visited Cartagena, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Oporto, Portugal; Bilbao, Spain; and Bordeaux, France. It ended in Southhampton, from which we were bused to Heathrow. The very beginning of our cruise was also the worst part of it. I thought it would make things easier ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Excellent experience onboard!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Costa Magica

User Avatar
DaisyBsAs
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I choose it because I travel with my 81-year old mother and was an excellent opportunity to know different cities by using the cruise as a hotel. I had the chance to stay on a suite with balcony and it was amazing. Wonderful staff and service. Restaurants were great and food was incredible. Since we were on a suite, the menu was different from the other cabins, but, nevertheless we went to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Suite with Balcony

STUNNING VACATION ON THE KONINGSDAM

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Koningsdam

User Avatar
LJBaker
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 16th cruise, second on Hal. We chose because of the new ship of the MS Koningsdam and the christening cruise, plus we liked several of the ports as well. It was one of the most fabulous trips we have ever taken. The Koningsdam ship is stunning and well-designed (I am an Interior Designer) so I was more critical than the average person and it was an entire time of eye-candy in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

A Wonderful Ship Going In A New Direction for Holland America Line

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Koningsdam

User Avatar
0bnxshs
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Service was par for the course for HAL; gracious and sincere. This is a ship of a new and different kind for HAL. I missed the promenade with chairs and open, friendly walkways, my wife doesn't spend much time out on the promenade, so she didn't feel deprived. The fitness center is first-rate with lots of treadmill machines (maybe too many) and perhaps a bit shy on weight machines. We loved, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: Family Oceanview Stateroom

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Rome (Civitavecchia) to Europe River
Rome (Civitavecchia) to Europe River Norwegian Gem Cruise Reviews
Rome (Civitavecchia) to Europe River Norwegian Gem Cruise Reviews
Rome (Civitavecchia) to Europe River Nautica Cruise Reviews
Rome (Civitavecchia) to Europe River Riviera Cruise Reviews
Rome (Civitavecchia) to Europe River Emerald Azzurra Cruise Reviews
Rome (Civitavecchia) to Europe River Costa Magica Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.