Rome (Civitavecchia) to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Poor entertainment, too pricey for tours

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
lenovo53
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed with RCL OVER 20 times. Each ship has its wow factor but did not feel this on Odyssey. The same entertainment kept repeating. The Book (5 times, what was that all about?) 80s group Wild Boys (3 times) they were good but not everything likes 80s. There was a juggler who was brilliant and a magician who was mediocre. They had a show which was all about lasers? The main billed ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Overall excellent cruise with great service

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Lscruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Looking for a smaller, more upscale cruise line to replace my favorite that is now in liquidation, I chose Azamara. I was not disappointed. It is a lovely, small ship that has been nicely updated and very well maintained. I was surprised by the truly exceptional service I received. Everyone from bartenders, to waiters, to entertainment crew, to guest services, the concierge, and my ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

A Northern European (Christmas) Cruise

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
cruiseships8888
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Balcony Cabin: I stayed in a balcony cabin on deck 8 aft. The cabin itself was a good size and had tons of storage including a double spread wardrobe, 6 draws, 2 bed side tables, under bed storage (for suitcases) and storage under the sink in the bathroom. There was a small 1 seater lounger and a stool underneath the vanity station. There was a hairdryer, a safe and a kettle in my cabin (I ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Terrible

Review for MSC Opera to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Gazzetta
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The ship is very unorganized. The food was the same every day. Front desk clerk named Barbara Uchiyama was always scowling and treating guests without the least education and attention. The tours were disorganized. The guides hired by MSC knew almost nothing about the tours, reaching the height of not wanting to take us to the Mount of Olives in Israel because he preferred to take ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Great staff

Review for MSC Opera to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Bobbythebanana
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise as it was a bargain. 2 x nights in Venice, 5 x day med cruise, 1 x night in Genoa. We had obstructed outside cabin. Opera is a very clean and tidy ship with an excellent crew. We purchased a drink package that was 29 euros plus service charge per night. I think we broke even and possibly drunk more than we would have done if we had just paid for drinks as we went. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Americans on MSC in the Mediterranean

Review for MSC Poesia to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
fhflea
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This ship seemed to have a primarily European clientele. However, being American was not a detriment. Every staff person that we approached for whatever reason, spoke English. All messages were announced in English (as well as many other languages). The staff on board were exceptionally courteous. The ship was impeccably clean and any minor issues that we needed assistance with were handled ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Wasted back to back cruise for a great itinerary (on paper)

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Gulf01
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After 16 cruises with Royal Caribbean in three and a half years (Diamond Members), I can say without a doubt that this is probably our last RCL cruise. Unfortunately, I can also honestly say they probably don't care and won't notice. Our first cruise on the Jewel was marginal at best for the ship but great for the ports so when we saw this cruise to the Holy Land, we booked it. While on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Interesting Cruise Experience

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Noble724
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We selected this cruise for the itinerary, The Holy Land. The first sailing day we had stormy weather. Lots of queasy passengers, very hard to walk around and several activities cancelled or rescheduled. This is one of the challenges of sailing and -- it happens. The crew did a great job of communicating and making us as comfortable as possible given the circumstances. Because of the weather, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

OMG horrible!

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
binkismom1119
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

As I've travelled on Carnival, Princess, Holland America and others, this is a comparison to these lines. This was a nightmare. Twelve days and nights of misery. The cabin was supposed to be a room for 3 adults but immediately found there were 2 twin beds and a love seat. Customer service said there was a drop-down bunk bed only, for which a disabled 70 year old had to climb into. No way to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Celebrity - like it used to be

Review for Celebrity Edge to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
FLcruzer0214
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 25 th cruise and It might have been our best. We used to love Celebrity but kind of soured on it after being on the Solstice when it first came out and not having a very good experience. We started experimenting with other lines. The Edge was very impressive. Beautiful ship. Unique spaces. Staff was excellent. Service was top notch. Food was wonderful Loved the way they broke up ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Edge Veranda Stateroom

