Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Magnifica

I can only say if I could I would vote a minus. The food is appalling if you want to lose weight then book with msc even top staff asked us to write a bad review about the food the staff can’t wait to Get ashore for something to eat. No kettle in the room. Dress sense is out of the window. I met a man who had done 31 cruises and this was worst. The only saving grace was the amazing staff they are ...