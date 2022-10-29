  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Rome (Civitavecchia) to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
136 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 136 Rome (Civitavecchia) to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Tired old ship,needs upgrades.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

CaptainAllan
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is our 5th T/A crossing and it was one we could without. Some people like this ship but to us it was old and dark, I mean that literally. Half the lights in main dining were out and never came on for the whole cruise. Also if you were seated on the second level your food was cold most of the time. Forget about getting someone to clean the mold in the shower and the cabin attendant forgot to ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Prime Ocean View

Traveled with disabled person

Contrary to reputation of the food quality

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

Donald Calder
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The food in the dining room at times was inedible. The chef of 32-years with Celebrity did a presentation of the secrets of pastry making was charismatic but disclosed that he has overseen movement to buy some goods rather than utilize kitchen staff to make common dishes. Unfortunately this decision has destroyed the reputation for the quality of food on the Celebrity Cruise Line which is one of ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

MSC means Makes Cruisers Sick

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Magnifica

MSC CRUISE SUFFERER
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Booked this cruise just a few days before the sailing as a spontaneous way of returning to the states rather than flying. We’d sailed with MSC many times but not since 2016. I don’t know where you could find such horrible poor quality food. I spotted the executive chef onboard and asked why he allows such embarrassingly bad food and his response was a little shocking. He said,”when we get to ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Celebrity Beyond -Beyond anything we should have had to deal with.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Beyond

BKTE
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Our recent transatlantic cruise aboard the Beyond (Oct 30 – Nov 13) was, unfortunately, the worst cruise experience we’ve ever had. We were booked into a Sky Suite on deck 11 and on the very first day I noticed a musty odor as we opened the cabin door for the first time. My partner didn’t smell it so I simply chalked it up to a typical ‘down south smell’ that you often get in warmer, humid ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Amazing cruise but noisy ship

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Beyond

Indigo_Blue
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The service, staff, entertainment, food and amenities all amazing. Menus in four main restaurants were not very varied however food was always good. The Oceanview Cafe selections were outstanding however the cafe was always crowded and there were often lineups for some foods…and of course some folks simply ignored the queue and just barged in!! The amenities-pools, cafes, bars, sewing ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Horribly sick due to Mold and poor Air Quality - downgraded Retreat

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Beyond

HMB - World_Traveller
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our recent transatlantic cruise aboard the Beyond (Oct 30 – Nov 13) was, unfortunately, a terrible disappointment. My 60th birthday celebration turned into an endurance exercise and we could not wait for it to end. Frankly the worst experience we’ve ever had. We were in The Retreat, in a Sky Suite. We had previously cruised in April 2022, on the Apex [Retreat - Sky Suite - Ft Lauderdale to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Good value (almost) for the price.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Seashore

pappyjackgripp
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Ok, So this was my 1st time cruising on a MSC ship. Since I am handicapped, I tend to stick withe the known. But I decided to try something new. 1st: The Boat - The boat was very nice, almost to the point of being beautiful. Much better than some other lines The elevators: functioned well, BUT the doors close way too fast. If you are in a wheelchair, by the time you ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with disabled person

2023 World Cruise

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on MSC Poesia

maralyn1952
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The internet was terrible and expensive. We had to get several visas, but few were actually needed. For example, we had to have a visa to South Korea to board the ship, but later we found that no one needed a visa to SK. MSC will not give me a refund for the unnecessary visa. We paid for a larger room that did not exist on that ship, with no refund in sight. Food was decent, but not great. Rooms ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Infinite balcony

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Apex

Mom2011
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We love celebrity cruises. The food is great, the service is awesome. However I am not a balcony. It is basically just a room extension with a window which is locked several times by the captain. Also when you open the window the air-conditioning goes off so the entire room gets humid even with the little doors closed. It is not the same as having a balcony at all. It does afford more privacy and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

APEX

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Apex

HYP
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

YES! The infinite veranda is disappointing and a bust! A marketing gimmick promoted by poor design! The cabin is much smaller, narrower and shorter than Celebrity standard balconies on other ships. Extremely disappointing cabin: claustrophobic. I have loved Celebrity for many year until this new ship: the APEX. The infinite cabin is a marketing trick to sell claustrophobic cabins! Although The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Rome (Civitavecchia) to the Caribbean
Rome (Civitavecchia) to the Caribbean Carnival Liberty Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.