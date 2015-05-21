After a horrendous pre cruise experience due to their inept flight department we were pleasantly surprised with our cruise. The flight department arranged our post cruise extension as pre cruise in error. When they were advised of their mistake they went back and verified the phone conversation and then wanted to offer onboard credit rather than fix the the problem which they did 30 days later ...
Travelling solo, I was nervous of cruising but this trip converted me. A wonderful time at sea and on shore, and a delicious atmosphere of restrained elegance. I loved it all - even my little inside cabin! The food was excellent, so much to do if one felt like it, or great days spent in an armchair reading.
We had port calls two out of every three days so there were not so many quiet sea days ...
We have sailed only with RCI before. We have been getting more and more disappointed with RCI standards and thought we would try Cunard. Being 51 years old, we were a little concerned that Cunard would be too formal and 'sedate' for us. We needn't have worried. We found the whole Cunard experience brilliant, and it put RCI to shame with the level of care and detail Cunard put in to ensure your ...
Departed 15 September 2018 - 15 nights. We chose this cruise because of it's excellent itinerary and longer stays in ports. Overnight in Venice was the icing on the cake. We were a little perturbed by some of the reviews and comments that life on Queen Victoria was 'boring' and the ship was 'full of old people'. My husband didn't want to go as he thought he'd be bored. The reality was that our ...
My husband and I were on the Nautica for the 10-day Western Europe Escapade. We sailed from the Port of Rome to Barcelona and then visited Cartagena, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Oporto, Portugal; Bilbao, Spain; and Bordeaux, France. It ended in Southhampton, from which we were bused to Heathrow.
The very beginning of our cruise was also the worst part of it. I thought it would make things easier ...
We choose this cruise for the itinerary. We were on the 12 day of a 19 day sailing. You do not see it available often. Sailing from Rome, we had several ports in Spain, Gibraltar, Portugal, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. It gave us a chance to really see different areas of Europe and to see were we would like to come back for a longer visit. We have sailed Holland America before, but ...
We are first time cruisers and were looking for a good first impression. The Queen Victoria didn't let us down. The cabin was superb (Deck 8 forward balcony), the food also well prepared and presented (the wait staff were excellent) and the overall service was faultless.
We declined the automatic gratuities (tips) and a simple request at the Pursers Office had these taken from our onboard ...
There's a lot to like about QV, but the food in the Britannia dining room, an important part of cruising, is not one of them. Tough steaks, dry roast pork, tasteless sea bass, endless steamed vegetables, in fact the only way to describe the meals is ordinary. Except perhaps for the deserts there was very little else that was delicious. Also strange combinations of ingredients e.g. a slice of cold ...
We chose this cruise mostly for the departure and arrival ports, but were really pleased with the cruise itself. I had sailed on this same ship in the Caribbean years ago and was not all that impressed. Somehow, this captain and crew made the experience for this trip outstanding. Loved the solarium pool!
We chose to dine in the traditional dining arrangement so got to know our tablemates and ...
After reading many negative reviews was a bit hesitant to book and wasn't expecting anything exceptional, well We were surprised we travelled as a group of eight and found the cruise to be very enjoyable. have cruised with four other lines and found costa to be the most memorable. boarding was quick as was disembarkation . the entertainment and activities were well planned, Décor at ...