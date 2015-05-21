  • Newsletter
Rome (Civitavecchia) to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
13 reviews

1-10 of 13 Rome (Civitavecchia) to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Overall the cruise was a pleasant surprise

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Bubbarky
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

After a horrendous pre cruise experience due to their inept flight department we were pleasantly surprised with our cruise. The flight department arranged our post cruise extension as pre cruise in error. When they were advised of their mistake they went back and verified the phone conversation and then wanted to offer onboard credit rather than fix the the problem which they did 30 days later ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Brilliant Intro to Cruising

Review for Queen Victoria to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Josephine Ellis
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Travelling solo, I was nervous of cruising but this trip converted me. A wonderful time at sea and on shore, and a delicious atmosphere of restrained elegance. I loved it all - even my little inside cabin! The food was excellent, so much to do if one felt like it, or great days spent in an armchair reading. We had port calls two out of every three days so there were not so many quiet sea days ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Single Inside

Great Cruise on Cunard Queen Victoria

Review for Queen Victoria to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Johnandcaroline
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We have sailed only with RCI before. We have been getting more and more disappointed with RCI standards and thought we would try Cunard. Being 51 years old, we were a little concerned that Cunard would be too formal and 'sedate' for us. We needn't have worried. We found the whole Cunard experience brilliant, and it put RCI to shame with the level of care and detail Cunard put in to ensure your ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony

Return to the Golden Era of Cruising

Review for Queen Victoria to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Anniegrant143
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Departed 15 September 2018 - 15 nights. We chose this cruise because of it's excellent itinerary and longer stays in ports. Overnight in Venice was the icing on the cake. We were a little perturbed by some of the reviews and comments that life on Queen Victoria was 'boring' and the ship was 'full of old people'. My husband didn't want to go as he thought he'd be bored. The reality was that our ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony

Very bad start but got better

Review for Nautica to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Puget Sounder
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I were on the Nautica for the 10-day Western Europe Escapade. We sailed from the Port of Rome to Barcelona and then visited Cartagena, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Oporto, Portugal; Bilbao, Spain; and Bordeaux, France. It ended in Southhampton, from which we were bused to Heathrow. The very beginning of our cruise was also the worst part of it. I thought it would make things easier ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Great itinerary for a first trip to Europe

Review for Koningsdam to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
JRG
10+ Cruises

We choose this cruise for the itinerary. We were on the 12 day of a 19 day sailing. You do not see it available often. Sailing from Rome, we had several ports in Spain, Gibraltar, Portugal, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. It gave us a chance to really see different areas of Europe and to see were we would like to come back for a longer visit. We have sailed Holland America before, but ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Large Interior Spa Stateroom

Hard to fault this ship and the service

Review for Queen Victoria to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Paulcope
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We are first time cruisers and were looking for a good first impression. The Queen Victoria didn't let us down. The cabin was superb (Deck 8 forward balcony), the food also well prepared and presented (the wait staff were excellent) and the overall service was faultless. We declined the automatic gratuities (tips) and a simple request at the Pursers Office had these taken from our onboard ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony

There's a lot to like about Queen Victoria, but.......

Review for Queen Victoria to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Dowunder
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

There's a lot to like about QV, but the food in the Britannia dining room, an important part of cruising, is not one of them. Tough steaks, dry roast pork, tasteless sea bass, endless steamed vegetables, in fact the only way to describe the meals is ordinary. Except perhaps for the deserts there was very little else that was delicious. Also strange combinations of ingredients e.g. a slice of cold ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony

Outstanding ship and personnel

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
NeecyNurse
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise mostly for the departure and arrival ports, but were really pleased with the cruise itself. I had sailed on this same ship in the Caribbean years ago and was not all that impressed. Somehow, this captain and crew made the experience for this trip outstanding. Loved the solarium pool! We chose to dine in the traditional dining arrangement so got to know our tablemates and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Panoramic Ocean View Stateroom

Enjoyable Cruise

Review for Costa Fortuna to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
frequent cruisers
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

After reading many negative reviews was a bit hesitant to book and wasn't expecting anything exceptional, well We were surprised we travelled as a group of eight and found the cruise to be very enjoyable. have cruised with four other lines and found costa to be the most memorable. boarding was quick as was disembarkation . the entertainment and activities were well planned, Décor at ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2015

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

