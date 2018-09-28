  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Rome (Civitavecchia) to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
51 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 51 Rome (Civitavecchia) to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

WORSE WORLD CRUISE EVER- MSC IS THE WORST CRUISE COMPANY

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on MSC Poesia

Jen Gribben
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We are currently on this terrible cruise Over 500 people on board have signed a petition protesting the way MSC are treating us. 1. So many sea days Change of itinerary increasing itinerary to an extra 20 sea days, less port times, and no compensation for these changes or refunds of tax and port fees. As compared to other cruise companies such as Cunard, princess, costa etc who have ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Great again.....

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Riviera

Phil Y
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Just returned from our second cruise this year and once again we had a fantastic trip. The ship is beautiful , the crew and serving staff are all positive and helpful and eager to make your cruise special. Any issue is quickly resolved as was the case in Bordeaux when we were unable to get to the city centre due to protesters on a bridge. Dining is always a highlight and again all the venues ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Larger Ship was OK but they need to work on Solo Program

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Riviera

Matollygirl
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I've done three cruises with Oceania before this one and had pretty good times - in those instances there seemed to be some fun folks interested in mingling with the solo travelers and the smaller ships were more cozy and open to mixing people - there were always plenty of shared tables and lots of inclusion. For some reason, this cruise had a different vibe - perhaps because it was the time and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Wonderful Experience

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Koningsdam

Talldkny
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is my 27 cruise. My third on HAL. We chose this cruise for the great itinerary and Koningsdam being a fairly new ship. The experience was wonderful. The quality of the food and selection were some of the best we have had. There are several dining options. We had "anytime dining" and never had to wait for a table in the main dining room. The lines in the Lido Buffet for breakfast and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Excellent cruise

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Koningsdam

32Knocker
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Koningsdam suited us perfectly. We’d a private transfer from the airport to the ship which took about 50 minutes. Embarkation was easy and our luggage didn’t take long to arrive. Food was plentiful and delicious. Didn’t use any of the specialty restaurants, only used the Lido for breakfast & lunch and the open dining for dinner. No problem to get a table for two. Staff were all friendly and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

An amazing cruise!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Seabourn Encore

PhilippeFilangi
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

The choice was a birthday present from our kids and it was a great discovery. This is our first cruise. The staff was very nice, very professional, attentive. Special thanks to Fabrizio Cerruti, the hotel manager. Henry Halloy, the assistant director of the cruise, was incredibly generous, listening to our every detail. We also want to thank Frédéric for his impeccable service, his Francophonie, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Best food at sea. Little extras mean a lot!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Koningsdam

travelbound44
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have now sailed on Koningsdam for 52 days over the last 18 months. Being a newer ship it has lots of great features. USB port in room. Glass enclosed large shower. TV with many options. Doors and drawers that automatically close. Buffet area is well organized and food is delicious! Crew are polite and actually notice you. Cruise director is the best we have had and we have sailed 20 times! ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Standard Interior Stateroom

Honeymoon Cruise

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Koningsdam

amandaj89
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We embarked for our cruise in Civitavecchia on 9/28/18. We flew into Rome that morning and used Holland America's transfer to get to the port. We were very happy we opted for the transfer with Holland America, simply for ease of use. There were Holland America Employees directing us as soon as we left the terminal to point us toward baggage claim and where to catch our bus. We decided on ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Large Interior Spa Stateroom

FineTimeWithQualifications

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Seabourn Encore

LittleRedJohn
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

The Seabourn Encore looks beautiful outside and inside. We boarded in Barcelona for 20 days cruising the western and central Mediterranean before returning to Barcelona. It was a great trip. But there were shortcomings. For wha we paid, we expected a little more. The ship, which resembles a yacht, is easy to get around in. The main dining rooms are attractive. The suites, while not huge, are very ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Goldilocks

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Seabourn Encore

TruthTraveler
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I think we may have found the Goldilocks ship on this ten day cruise. This is, first of all, a beautifully decorated ship in every way, colors, designs, spaces are all lovely in a muted but sophisticated way. Kudos to whoever is responsible for this. I have probably been on twenty ships from a dozen different lines over the years and I cannot think of a better one. The ship is designed so ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Rome (Civitavecchia) to the Baltic Sea
Rome (Civitavecchia) to the Baltic Sea Costa Fortuna Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.