After our last cruise on SB was a total disaster…(Diamond members sailed 273 days) we thought why not try SS on a little 12 days crossing…what a difference! Cabin 7** mid ship was very comfortable, met our butler, didn’t really have to ask for anything as items replaced promptly…as soon as noticed…we ate in all the dining venues some twice….has a great experience in all of them. The food was good ...
Have traveled with Silversea on over 20 cruises now, on most of the ships. The last time we traveled this ship was Christmas 2018. Only 4 stops, so most were sea days, however lack of any 'activites' most days and only 1 day where we were provided with an 'extra' food offering on pool meant our group were rather bored. La Terezza has stopped providing a 'restaurant' drink to start the meal and ...
My wife and I last travelled with Silversea on the Whisper in late 2018. We have since had a number of bookings cancelled because of Covid. The itinerary for this cruise was changed at short notice because of the volcanic eruption on La Palma. One port of call was Arricefe on Lanzarote and for some reason we were bussed to a beach some miles from the port. This consisted of cheap souvenir shops ...
We went from Mumbai to Cape Town - 24 nights with 11 sea-days. I will start wit the good bit by saying that the staff were without exception excellent and as good as any ship that i have sailed on. The rest of my comments are critical - Management was another matter!
We did not get off to a good start! We were supposed to spend two days in Mombasa, Kenya which was a prime reason for us ...
This was my 16th cruise (my 2nd cruise on Carnival ). We chose this cruise because the price was great and the ports were potentially interesting. It was a repositioning cruise from Singapore to Sydney, stopping at Bali, Komodo Island, Darwin, Airlie Beach, Moreton Island and Sydney.We stayed in Singapore for 3 nights before the cruise which was great.
Embarkation in Singapore was very ...
We chose this cruise for a couple of reasons - firstly because it was sailing out of Singapore and we hadn't done that before, and secondly because one of the ports was Komodo Island which we were looking forward to very much.
Embarkation day was a complete mess. The port authority process was ok but then we went to the check in counter for Carnival where we were given receipts for our ...
I had a pretty poor X experience a few years ago on the Eclipse, the captain having to write to each cabin to apologise type of experience. I wanted though to travel the Suez Canal though and so it seemed a good time to give the X another try. it started badly though when their greeters in Rome said I wasn't on their list and went on from there. The room had used toothpicks and peoples pills in ...
We spent a wonderful week in Singapore before boarding for the Cruise to Australia so we were looking forward to the cruise home. Voyager was the first ship we ever sailed on with Royal Caribbean several years ago and we were anticipating a great cruise similar to our previous experience. Boarding in Singapore was a nightmare. Very slow, hot and some not very accommodating port staff, in fact, ...
I took this cruise for The Suez Canal and the Arabia countries for their culture and religion and also a time for a good memorable vacation for me and which I’ve got from this cruise.
I liked the entertainments in the theater also the lectures on destinations by Debbie. I still have more on my bucket list to go through yet. I was hoping on this cruise could’ve helped me make a quick decision ...
In 2015, I had traveled on the MSC Divina to the Caribbean. It was a good trip on a ship that needed some upgrades but not unacceptable. In 2019, I again traveled on the Divina – repositioning cruise Milan to Miami. I was so disappointed in the condition of the ship, the food, the entertainment, the coldness of the officers and the rudeness of European fellow passengers.
