I am a Sapphire level cruiser with NCL. I have enjoyed cruising with them for years. I chose this cruise because I was in Brazil at the time and the cruise departed from Rio de Janeiro. The ship was recently refurbished and was in excellent shape. It is a smaller, older ship, and has few whistles and bells. It was kept immaculately clean. The crew were phenomenal, always friends and caring, ...
MSC Cruzeiros
Brasil
Last March 28th, me and my husband embarked in a so-called mini cruise of 3 nights out of Santos, Brasil. Our cabin was located in Deck 13. Due to Covid issues, we were granted a USD 100 onboard credit. Together with the cruise, we paid for a beverage package. We were expecting an outstanding cruise but out overall experience was very much disappointing.
During ...
Grand Voyage experience, crew moral and hotel operations significantly improved under HD Marius’s direction compared to his predecessor who lacked experience.
Pre cruise hotel stay at the Conrad were excellent. Transfer and embarkation were both time consuming and chaotic. It was hazardous from a Covid viewpoint due to lack of social distancing.
The Silver Moon is a nicely designed ship with ...
DH and I are experienced misc. luxury cruisers (though we have also tried Oceania, Celebrity, and Holland America), with no loyalty to any particular line. This 16-day Central America/Panama Canal cruise (originally planned to end in Peru, but changed a couple weeks before sailing due to Covid) was our first Moon cruise, though we had cruised with Silversea before on the older ships. We started ...
After two years of landlocked, it was wonderful to be back on the water
We did have a few glitches with paperwork at the Santiago airport, COVID related.
A few mandatory ANTIGEN Tests throughout the sail, masks and common sense kept everyone healthy
As always, the staff were on their game with holiday decorations and smiles everywhere.
At about 25% capacity, we had several fabulous ...
We are very impressed with the care and concern Oceania shows its passengers regarding health regulations. No one on the ship contracted Covid-19. Five certified testers from Eurofins traveled with the ship and tested guests and crew at every port.
The service by cabin stewards and waitstaff is always incomparable. The ports are generally interesting. The line maintains a library, which has ...
daughter and son in law gave us the cruise as a gift
food was excellent
weather was great
southern caribbean was fun as we had not been there in a while
the ship was immaculately clean
music was good and the tours were well timed, no waiting
saw the mount Gay rum factory and tasted all the rums
spoke a little French on a couple of the islands
went to Mass on one on Sunday ...
I have been on this ship before and enjoyed it. The cabins spacious, the food excellent, entertainment not the best, but OK and the staff so courteous and helpful.
On the 2nd port this time we were put into lockdown in our cabins while a patient results were awaited and unfortunately he was positive for Covid-19 15 March 2020
End of cruise holiday.
Food is excellent ...
Our last NCL cruise has shown how they are cutting so much that there is just not much value left in cruising with NCL.
The beverage package that most all passengers get for "Free" is not worth the price, we had to pay $605 in service charges for the free package). They have 48 wines by the glass on the wine menu (bottles not allowed with the package) and 38 of them are over the limit for the ...
We have travelled all the other continents and wanted to experience South America. This trip was very interesting and educational. The crew members made this very exciting and easy to cope on the high seas.Crew members from the dining areas and Aqua dining room made our stay a joyous one .Garnell Graham an Executive Sous Chef is an extraordinary person,he is one of my hero on this trip. He gave ...