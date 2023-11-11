I went on this cruise as part of a travel group of 20. There were some hiccups at the outset due to high water levels on the Rhine. Avalon did an amazing job to make sure their guests were well cared for and accommodated and still provided all the tours. The local guides provided were top notch and the food provided by Avalon delicious and plentiful. The staff worked incredibly hard and ...
This was a Specialty Cruise- Festive Christmas Markets, which are a very important part of the European holiday tradition. This was our first time on Avalon and experiencing the markets. We arrived an extra day early in Amsterdam to be able to see the Van Gogh and Anne Frank Museums. This and the Zans Schans excursion and the 9 streets area, as well as the Winter Festival of Lights Cruise, were so ...
19th cruise with Cunard and very impressed.
Le Harve & Rotterdam
From embarkation onwards was great.
Dining in QG with Deepak and MJ as our waiters.They were friendly and professional.
Ordered off menu a few times (seafood cocktail; various lobster dishes; rum baba and baked Alaska) and no issues at all.
Butler was lovely and you could set you watch with her canapé delivery ...
We booked this pre- Christmas cruise to Portugal and Spain because it was as cheap as a B&B and we were missing the sunshine. From our previous experience with P&O, we had low expectations but the Ventura is a nice mid-sized ship and we had a good time. The crew were good and the entertainment was acceptable but it was evident that P&O had "cut everything to the bone". In particular, the food was ...
Beware of the spa! 2 treatments booked and paid for before joining the ship. During one treatment, the assistant said one aspect had been booked but I could have all 3 if I wished. No additional price was mentioned. Before leaving they apologised and said they'd made an error by adding the whole cost to my onboard account when I'd prepaid, and they'd need to reset my account, and needed a ...
23 years ago my husband helped to build Aurora in Papenburg, Germany. He talked sometimes of maybe having a short cruise on her for nostalgic reasons. We took the plunge this year when she was sailing to Amsterdam on a mini cruise on his birthday. We booked a suite certainly not cheap for 4 nights but we were excited at the prospect of experiencing her from a totally different point of view.
As ...
This was our sixth cruise on Aurora since first sailing on her in 2002 and hopefully it certainly won't be our last.
This short cruise was booked in an effort to appease/satisfy the older element of our family, as only a month earlier we had taken a Marella fly cruise with the younger generation. Originally booked to accommodate mother in law who has mobility issues and is unable to fly, for ...
Ok, chose this short break as an early Christmas do for my wife and I, the ship needs either a total revamp or scrapping, the archaic plumbing system is not fit for purpose, blocked overflowing toilets in the cabin happened three times in four days, the last day the bathroom was unusable for 8 hours due to failure of the vacuum system for the toilets.
Sewage leaking across the bathroom floor, ...
We were already booked on the Aurora for 16 night Baltic Cruise in May 2024 so when this mini cruise came up we decided to try it as a taster.
We normally cruise with Cunard but we liked the itinerary of the Baltic cruise and liked the size of the ship, and adult only was a bonus.
Having read some poor reviews of this ship, I have to say I was pleasantly surprised by the whole experience. ...
I chose this cruise as it was at the right price and offered a chance of some sun before the onset of winter.
Embarkation was very efficient and no delays from port arrival until boarding Ventura.
I requested Club dining on first sitting but was allocated freedom dining of which I dislike but I paid the Saver fare rather than Select so no complaints.
For me I always prefer to have the ...